Black Theatre Troupe Presents Free Broadcast of BLACK NATIVITY

For a safe celebration for the community, the Black Theatre Troupe will present a "musical Christmas card" by broadcasting its beloved holiday show, BLACK NATIVITY during Christmas week.

Black Theatre Troupe invites everyone to enjoy this encore presentation of the 2019 performances of BLACK NATIVITY free of charge. The broadcast will include introductions and warm wishes from members of the cast and artistic staff and will be available to view on Black Theatre Troupe's YouTube and Facebook page, beginning December 23 at 10 am. The public can watch at anytime from the comfort of their homes until December 26 at 10 pm.

Donations to support the Black Theatre Troupe can be made online at www.blacktheatretroupe.org.

Founded 50 years ago in 1970, Black Theatre Troupe produces Langston Hughes' BLACK NATIVITY each year for the holidays. A joyous company of singers, actors, dancers and musicians delivers its powerful message of joy, hope, victory and liberation that warms the heart at a very special time of the year.

BLACK NATIVITY features Shaniece Brazwell as "Mary," Brittney Johnson as "The Angel" Jeremy Jones as the Narrator and Alexander Patrick as "Joseph." The production was directed by Walter Belcher, with Musical Direction by Brenda Hankins, Choreography by Alexander Patrick and Musical Supervision by Jennifer Robinson and George Johnson.

