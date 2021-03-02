BWW Review: Kurtis Overby's CRAZY FOR GERSHWIN ~ 'S Wonderful!

Crazy is as crazy does...crazy in the sense of feeling wild about! From this angle, from a Broadway point of view, crazy has been a gold mine for anything Gershwin! Such is the case with Kurtis Overby's sterling tribute to the prolific brothers, George and Ira, in Arizona Broadway Theatre's production of CRAZY FOR GERSHWIN.

Overby's homage can trace its lineage back to the Gershwin's 1930 musical hit GIRL CRAZY (featuring Ginger Rogers and Ethel Merman in her stage debut, and adapted three more times, culminating in the 1943 version with Mickey Rooney and Judy Garland) to the 1992 Tony Award-winning adaptation CRAZY FOR YOU.

As master of ceremonies, raconteur, and entertainer, Overby, ABT's Associate Artistic Director, weaves a collection of Gershwin classics, sprinkled with vignettes of personal musical memories, into 90 minutes of delightful and soothing cabaret-style intimacy. Hard to do in a big room reduced to a small audience (reflecting essential measures to ensure the safety and well-being of all) ~ but Overby and ensemble are undaunted. They deliver!

Indeed, what matters ~ the bottom line ~ is less the numbers in the chairs and more the numbers on stage that keep the audience enthralled. It is no small matter that COVID has impacted attendance, but what truly rings through the performance is the cast's dedication to giving their all come hell or high water.

By the way, speaking of intimacy, there's a dimension to the show that makes it simply lovable and manages to draw an even tighter connection not only with the music but especially with the audience. For example, the cast reflects on how they met and how they came to ABT and what drives their artistry. ~ and these special sharings then serve as a clever lead-in to Overby's discovery (good research!) of a song that connects it all to the Grand Canyon State, Cactus Time in Arizona.

CRAZY FOR GERSHWIN is, yes, on the one clapping hand, a joyful celebration of memorable show tunes. Among the twenty well- and lesser-known songs of the Gershwin's body of work featured in this production, seven originated in GIRL CRAZY and have become fan favorites, including Shall We Dance, I've Got Rhythm, and 'S Wonderful.

It is also (applause!) a marvelous and welcome showcase for the prowess and personalities of three of the Valley's most popular performers: Liz Fallon, Jamie Parnell, and Carolyn McPhee.

Each has a standout moment in the spotlight. For me, the magic happened and the room went boom when Jamie Parnell sparkled with showmanship in Delishious and Treat Me Rough; when Overby tapped his way into Liz Fallon's amorous Embraceable You; and when Carolyn McPhee delivered a naughty Naughty Baby. Each vocalist knows how to belt a song right into your heart.

And, to top it off, Overby, in addition to his other assignments, has choreographed it all, allowing his forte of tap to be on full and invigorating display.

Overby adds even more icing on the Gershwin cake with an emphatic rendition of Rhapsody In Blue, accompanied by Music Director, Matthew Stephens. (Cheers as well for Ted Sistrunk on bass and Mark Stolper on drums.)

The gift of CRAZY FOR GERSHWIN is its focus on the music. In the absence of the spectacle that colors most Broadway shows, good vibrations fill the house. Overby's staging and choreography continues in the tradition of excellence and quality that he has brought to ABT for the last eight years.

CRAZY FOR GERSHWIN runs through March 21st.

Evening performances :

Dining is at 5:30 pm. To assure you get your entree in a timely manner, we ask that you arrive no later than 5:30 pm.

Show Only tickets, arrival is 7:00 pm with show starting at 7:30 pm.

Matinee performances :

Dining is at 12 noon. To assure you get your entree in a timely manner, we ask that you arrive no later than 12 noon.

Show Only tickets, arrival is 1:30 pm, with the show starting at 2:00 pm.

Photo credit to ABT Marketing Department ~ L to R: Jamie Parnell, Kurtis Overby, Liz Fallon, Carolyn McPhee

Arizona Broadway Theatre ~ 7701 W Paradise Lane, Peoria, AZ ~ 623-776-8400 ~ azbroadway.org