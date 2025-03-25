Arts Capacity And Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra Unite Through Interactive Prison Concert Program

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Arts Capacity, a nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering personal growth and transformation through the arts, and the Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra, a leader in enriching the cultural landscape through orchestral music, are collaborating to bring interactive music experiences to Winslow Correctional Facility in Arizona.

This initiative will offer a series of live, interactive concerts designed to bridge gaps, inspire hope, and cultivate resilience among incarcerated individuals. The program aligns with the Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra's mission to enrich, engage, and inspire through orchestral music while furthering Arts Capacity's vision of using the arts as a tool for change. By combining musical excellence with meaningful engagement, this program will create opportunities for dialogue, reflection, and connection.

"Music isn't just entertainment-it's a bridge to understanding, a spark for healing, and a catalyst for transformation. Partnering with the Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra allows us to bring these qualities into a space where hope and connection are often scarce. By offering live music as an interactive experience, we're not just playing for an audience-we're inviting them into a conversation that fosters personal growth and emotional resilience."

- Holly Mulcahy, Executive Director, Arts Capacity

The Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra recognizes the essential role music plays in shaping communities.

"Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra (FSO), the largest and most active performing arts organization in northern Arizona, seeks to enrich the cultural life of our community and share the transformational power of music with people of all ages and backgrounds. FSO's vision is to provide musical programming that is artistically excellent, diverse, and which entertains, inspires, and feeds our personal and community musical spirit.

FSO partner with Arts Capacity to expand our mission into correctional facilities in northern Arizona, creating new spaces for reflection, creativity, and shared community experiences. The Winslow Correctional Facility presents a unique opportunity to harness the power of the arts in a setting with limited access to private industry and community support. Regular interactive concerts provide a much-needed creative, therapeutic outlet, with far-reaching effects for residents, their families, and our communities."

- Michelle Wachter, Executive Director, Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra

The first concert in this program is scheduled for early April at Winslow Correctional Facility. This collaboration represents a commitment to expanding access to the arts, emphasizing the transformative role of orchestral music, and fostering a culture of hope and possibility within correctional environments.

