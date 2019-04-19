Arizona Theatre Company Opens THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE

Arizona Theatre Company will present the American premiere of Things I Know to be True by Australian playwright Andrew Bovell at the Temple of Music & Art in Tucson from April 20 through May 11, and at the Herberger Theater Center in Phoenix from May 16 through June 2.

Things I Know to be True is an innovative and touching new play that looks at the struggles a nuclear family faces to fulfill expectations, establish one's own identity, and deal with personal crises. It had its world premiere in Adelaide, Australia in 2016 before touring the UK to critical acclaim.

For the American premiere, a co-production with Milwaukee Repertory Theatre, Bovell rewrote parts of the play, moving the location to a Midwestern town with a typical American family.

The cast features Jordan Baker (Luna Gale, Goodman Theatre) as Fran the mother, Bill Geisslinger (Native Gardens, Arizona Theater Company) as Bob the father, and children Kelley Faulkner (Always...Patsy Cline, Milwaukee Rep) as Pip, Zach Fifer (Twelfth Night, Pioneer Theatre Co.) as Ben, Aubyn Heglie (Love's Labor's Lost, Carnegie Mellon) as Rosie, and Kevin Kantor (The Legend of Georgia McBride, B Street Theatre) as Mia.

Things I Know to be True is directed by Milwaukee Rep Artistic Director Mark Clements with stage and movement direction by first-time collaborator Julia Rhoads. Rhoads is the Artistic Director of Lucky Plush Productions, a Chicago-based dance company that is a unique hybrid of high-level dance and theater.

The full creative team includes set design by Scott Davis, costume design by Rachel Laritz, lighting design by Jesse Klug, original music and sound design by Joe Cerqua, voice and text coaching by Eva Breneman, dramaturgy by Milwaukee Rep Associate Artistic Director Brent Hazelton, and stage management by Glenn Bruner.

Arizona Theatre Company's 2018/2019 season is dedicated to Geri Silvi, ATC's long-time Box Office Manager in Phoenix. The season is sponsored by I. Michael and Beth Kasser. Dolly and Jim Moran are the Production Sponsors in Tucson for Things I Know to be True.

ATC has standardized curtain times in Tucson and Phoenix. Performance times will be: Tuesdays through Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m., Sunday evenings at 7:00 p.m. and all matinees will be held at 2:00 p.m.

For more information, go to www.arizonatheatre.org or call the box office in Tucson at (520) 622-2823 or in Phoenix at (602) 256-6995.





Related Articles Shows View More Phoenix Metro Stories

More Hot Stories For You