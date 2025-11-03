Arizona Theatre Company Names Ana Rose O'Halloran As New Executive Director

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Arizona Theatre Company has named Ana Rose O'Halloran as its new Executive Director to lead statewide operations. O'Halloran is a nonprofit and performing arts executive with more than 17 years of experience leading arts organizations in strategic planning, fundraising, programming and operations in the greater Los Angeles area.

"Ana Rose is an artist and community-centered leader who hails from one of the most robust and competitive, metropolitan and international performing arts centers in the country," said Kasser Family Artistic Director Matt August."She is a formidable fundraiser, having led multi-million capital development campaigns, and brings proven operational excellence and inspired vision-setting for professional theatres. The two of us will soar working together, taking ATC into a thrilling new era."

Arts Consulting Group (ACG) was engaged by ATC's Board Search Committee to conduct a nationwide search, with Vice President Flora Stamatiades and Senior Consultant Ernest Figueroa leading the search. In collaboration with ACG, and with wide input from board, staff, donors, and community constituents, O'Halloran was selected from a competitive pool of national and international applicants.

Since 2015, O'Halloran served as Executive Director, and then as Producing Executive Director, of Antaeus Theatre Company in Los Angeles. For Antaeus, she produced more than 25 acclaimed productions, guided the organization through significant growth, including a $3-million capital campaign, record fundraising, expanded audiences, and launched innovative programming such as The Zip Code Plays: Los Angeles, a live-event and video tour, promoting local culture that reached more than 100,000 listeners worldwide. Previously, O'Halloran held senior leadership roles and oversaw expansion of national programs at The Pablove Foundation, a nonprofit organization in Los Angeles dedicated to improving the lives of children with cancer through arts programming and research grants. Her fundraising career began at Center Theatre Group, the largest LORT member theatre in Los Angeles, where she contributed to a $10M annual fundraising goal, managing corporate sponsors, individual donors, and donor communications.

"In partnership with our board, Ana Rose will play a critical role in shaping ATC's future for years to come," said Pat Engels, chair of ATC's board of trustees. "ATC's leadership in the arts and culture community will continue to thrive with Ana Rose. Our statewide, regional and national impact will grow, allowing us to deepen relationships with supporters of the arts across the state and country."

"I am deeply committed to strengthening the arts and expanding access to live theater as a cornerstone of vibrant civic life," said Ana Rose O'Halloran, ATC's new executive director. "I'm eager to continue my lifelong advocacy for the arts with Arizona Theatre Company and am excited to become immersed in the Phoenix and Tucson area communities."

O'Halloran holds an MFA in Theatre Management from California State University, Long Beach, and dual BFA degrees in Theatre Management and Performance from Ohio University.