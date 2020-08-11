Arizona Theatre Company Launches Digital Lineup With ALMA by Benjamin Benne

ALMA will be available to watch from Aug. 18 at 5 p.m. through August 22 at 5 p.m.

Arizona Theatre Company on August 18 will launch the first of its series of creative digital performance offerings with Alma, the story of a daughter and her mother and the thread of the American dream.

Written by Benjamin Benne, ATC's 2019 Latinx Playwright Award winner, Alma will be accessible on Arizona Theatre Company's website (www.arizonatheatre.org) as well as on Facebook, YouTube and Vimeo from Aug. 18 at 5 p.m. through August 22 at 5 p.m. A variety of programming around the play also will be available.

There is no charge to view the play, but donations to Arizona Theatre Company are encouraged and will be greatly appreciated.

selection for the Denver Center for Performing Arts' Colorado New Play Summit and The Eugene O'Neill Theater Center's National Playwrights Conference, lma has been named one of the top eight best unproduced Latinx plays by the 50 Playwrights Project and winner of the 2019 Blue Ink Playwriting ward from 752 submissions by American Blues Theatre.

Alma is directed by Catherine María Rodríguez, a story shaper, performance maker and culture shaker who also serves as Vice President of Unscripted Development and Programming for Lifetime Television.

The story follows working mom Alma (Danaya Esperanza) who has singlehandedly raised her daughter, Ángel (Amandla Jahava) on tough love, home-cooked comida and lots of prayers. On the eve of the all-important SAT, Alma discovers her daughter isn't at home studying. A schooling and la chancla (flip flop) await Ángel at home, but so does a creeping realization that more is at stake than just a test score. A sacrifice from Alma's past weighs heavy on their present; now, Alma fears the worst nightmare may soon be their reality. Will the American Dream cost them a life together?

"Benjamin will be a force in the American Theatre, and it's clear once you've heard his writing," says Arizona Theatre Company's Artistic Director Sean Daniels. "Also, as theater 90 minutes from the border, Arizona Theatre Company has a unique responsibility to continually center the stories of people whose lives it affects.

"As The State Theatre of Arizona, and one dedicated to equity and reflecting our community, these are the types of stories the new Arizona Theatre Company will continue to tell. Stories filled with heart, joy, family, and humanity - as we entertain, educate, connect, reflect, and unite our community," he added.

Stage direction for Alma will be provided by Maria Amorocho. Ido Levran is the Technical Director and Glenn Bruner is the Stage Manager.

Programming surrounding the showing of Alma includes:

· ATC's Hang & Focus Live featuring interviews with playwright Benne and director Rodríguez by Artistic Director Daniels on ATC's Facebook Live show - Aug. 14 at 4 p.m.

· Opening Night Live Stream onFacebook Live - Aug. 18, 5 p.m.

· Town Hall: "Migration, Liberation, and Belonging: A Conversation on Black Immigrant Freedom Struggles in the U.S." An in-depth panel discussion with experts from across the country - Aug. 20, 2020, 5 p.m.

· ATC's Hang & Focus Live featuring interviews with ATC Playwright-in-Residence Elaine Romero and the ATC 2020 Latinx Playwright Award Winner (to be announced Aug. 19) - August 21, 2020, 4 p.m.

· Facebook Group Streaming - August 22, 2020, 1 p.m.

· Facebook Talk Back with the Actors - August 22, 2020, 3 p.m.

"Our robust digital season will not disappoint," notes Chanel Bragg, ATC's associate artistic director. 'Here at Arizona Theatre Company, we are committed to providing quality programming both on our stages and on our screens."

ATC's Digital Season also includes: Slow Food by Wendy MacLeod, Starring Brian Beacock, Joel Van Liew and Daina Griffith - ATC Premiere September 15, 2020; Somewhere Over the Border by Brian Quijada, coproduced with Teatro Vista - ATC Premiere October 7, 2020; Covenant by York Walker, Directed by Tamilla Woodard - ATC Premiere October 27, 2020; and The Realness by Idris Goodwin, Directed by Wendy Goldberg - ATC Premiere: November 2020.

Additional plays in production and set for digital showings (dates to be announced) are The Heath by Lauren Gunderson and directed by Sean Daniels; Walk Into The Sea by ATC Playwright-in-Residence Elaine Romero and directed by Melissa Crespo; Vivian's Music: 1969 by Monica Bauer; Road To The Pacific: The Story of Lewis and Clark, a series of five 20-minute radio play podcast episodes coproduced with Dad's Garage Theatre Company; Maverick: The John McCain Project; Coronalogues, created and curated by ATC Associate Artistic Director Chanel Bragg; Forensics by Reggie White and Gunderson; and The Making of a Great Moment by Peter Nachtrieb, in association with Z Space in San Francisco.

Plans are to open Daniels' first fully chosen Main Stage lineup in January, withshows to be presented throughout the spring and summer, a time when ATC has traditionally been dark, and ending in November. All shows will offer a video option for any ticket holders who aren't able to be in the theatre when shows are performed.

The 54th Main Stage Season lineup includes:My 80 Year Old Boyfriend, directed by Daniels and created by Charissa Bertels, Christian Duhamel and Ed Bell; Pru Payne by Steven Drukman, directed by Daniels; and a face-to-face musical evening with Nina Simone: Four Women by Christina Ham, directed by Tiffany Nichole Greene.

ATC will present two plays in Summer 2021: Women in Jeopardy! by Wendy MacLeod and how to make an American Son by christopher oscar peña and directed by Kimberly Senior in a co-production with The Rattlestick Playwrights Theater. Matthew Lopez's The Legend of Georgia McBride, directed by Meredith McDonough will be on-stage in Fall 2021. Specific show dates will be forthcoming.

Current plans call for a mini-season that will run from November/December 2021 through late spring 2022, kicking off with Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley, directed by Melissa Crespo.

A special 6-play 2020 Star Package is currently on sale and offers a seat at six show, with dates and seating to be determined. Single tickets will be available for purchase later this year.

For more information, visit www.arizonatheatre.org.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You