Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Arizona Theatre Company Kickstarts The Holiday Season With MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY

pixeltracker

Audiences of all ages can create holiday memories when Jane Austen's 19th century Pride and Prejudice characters come alive in a charming story.

Oct. 22, 2021  

Arizona Theatre Company Kickstarts The Holiday Season With MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY

Arizona Theatre Company celebrates the holiday season with Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley Nov. 6 through Dec. 4 in Tucson, Ariz., and Dec. 9 through Jan. 2 in Phoenix. Audiences of all ages can create holiday memories when Jane Austen's 19th century Pride and Prejudice characters come alive in a charming story that showcases family, friends, love and independence.

The performance is written by America's most produced playwright for two of the last three years, Lauren Gunderson and playwright/dramaturg extraordinaire Margot Melcon and directed by ATC's own Sean Daniels as he continues his first season debut with the theatre company. Tucson performances will be held at the Temple of Music and Art and Phoenix shows will be at the Herberger Theater Center, 222 E. Monroe St. Phoenix, AZ 85004.

Picking up two years after Jane Austen's "Pride and Prejudice" ends, this cleverly imagined story stars Mary Bennet, unmarried, nerdy, and growing tired of her role as the obedient middle sister. But an unexpected guest gives Mary the boost she needs to embrace her independence and finally find true love.

"We are overjoyed for the opportunity to share the holidays with our ATC family once again and present this deeply charming and witty production of Miss Bennett: Christmas at Pemberley," said Sean Daniels, ATC's Kasser Family Artistic Director. "From reconnecting with the characters of 'Pride and Prejudice' to creating a new holiday tradition with your family, we're thrilled that this play will be the holiday event of the season."

Subscriptions begin at $163 and include six-play tickets as well as flex passes that can be used in multiple combinations for any shows. Single tickets are on sale now and prices start at $25. Digital streaming of the show is also available at atc.org/atc-on-demand/. Tickets can be purchased at atc.org or 1-833-ATC-SEAT. For the latest health and safety protocols, visit atc.org/health-safety.


Related Articles View More Phoenix Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Anastasia Journey to the Past Custom Mug
Anastasia Journey to the Past Custom Mug
Patti Murin: Love is an Open Pour Tank Top
Patti Murin: Love is an Open Pour Tank Top
Oklahoma! Unisex OK! Tee
Oklahoma! Unisex OK! Tee

More Hot Stories For You

  • PETER AND THE STARCATCHER to be Presented at the Orpheum Theater Center
  • Washington Pavilion Launches Expanded STEAM Educational Initiative
  • Photos: Get A First Look At The Cast Of THE PROM On Tour In Rehearsal
  • South Dakota Symphony Orchestra Receives New Podium By Local Craftsman