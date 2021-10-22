Arizona Theatre Company Kickstarts The Holiday Season With MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY

Arizona Theatre Company celebrates the holiday season with Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley Nov. 6 through Dec. 4 in Tucson, Ariz., and Dec. 9 through Jan. 2 in Phoenix. Audiences of all ages can create holiday memories when Jane Austen's 19th century Pride and Prejudice characters come alive in a charming story that showcases family, friends, love and independence.

The performance is written by America's most produced playwright for two of the last three years, Lauren Gunderson and playwright/dramaturg extraordinaire Margot Melcon and directed by ATC's own Sean Daniels as he continues his first season debut with the theatre company. Tucson performances will be held at the Temple of Music and Art and Phoenix shows will be at the Herberger Theater Center, 222 E. Monroe St. Phoenix, AZ 85004.

Picking up two years after Jane Austen's "Pride and Prejudice" ends, this cleverly imagined story stars Mary Bennet, unmarried, nerdy, and growing tired of her role as the obedient middle sister. But an unexpected guest gives Mary the boost she needs to embrace her independence and finally find true love.

"We are overjoyed for the opportunity to share the holidays with our ATC family once again and present this deeply charming and witty production of Miss Bennett: Christmas at Pemberley," said Sean Daniels, ATC's Kasser Family Artistic Director. "From reconnecting with the characters of 'Pride and Prejudice' to creating a new holiday tradition with your family, we're thrilled that this play will be the holiday event of the season."

Subscriptions begin at $163 and include six-play tickets as well as flex passes that can be used in multiple combinations for any shows. Single tickets are on sale now and prices start at $25. Digital streaming of the show is also available at atc.org/atc-on-demand/. Tickets can be purchased at atc.org or 1-833-ATC-SEAT. For the latest health and safety protocols, visit atc.org/health-safety.