Arizona Broadway Theatre To Live Stream Episode II Of 'Quarantined' Virtual After Dark Cabaret Series

Today Arizona Broadway Theatre (ABT) announced a second installment of their "Quarantined" Virtual After Dark Cabaret Series scheduled for Friday, April 3 at 7:30pm (PST). Episode II will stream LIVE on ABT's Facebook page (@ArizonaBroadway) and feature ABT alumni from around the country - direct from the comforts of their own living rooms.

This past Friday, March 27 ABT had over 600+ Facebook viewers tune-in to their first Virtual After Dark Cabaret, which featured members of the cast of Chicago (currently on hiatus). The Cabaret received over 17K partial views through the weekend.

"Honestly, we were shocked at the viewership and response," said Kurtis Overby, host of the Virtual After Dark Cabarets and ABT's Associate Artistic Director. "More than anything, it was great to provide some entertainment to everyone who was watching. We know this is a difficult time. Our hope is that these Cabarets provide a little bit of light and laughter as we all try and get through this...together!"

Due to the full-stop shut-down of ABT's current programming as a response to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the theatre will host a series of online Cabarets and other performance options over the coming weeks in an effort to stay connected with the community during this time of "self-quarantine" and "station-in-place" orders.

The Virtual After Dark Cabaret Series will feature ABT Alumni from previous shows performing some of their favorite musical theatre selections. To view, simply visit the ABT Facebook page (@ArizonaBroadway) and go to the top of the posts (news) feed.

"Our stage may be dark, but that isn't going to stop us from finding new ways to entertain our audience," said Brad York, Director of Marketing & Development at ABT. "This is an unprecedented time of disconnect and isolation for so many. LIVE performance - be it musical theatre, pop, or country music - whatever type - connects us all to our shared humanity. It's important we find ways to connect with our community. These Cabarets are just a small something we can give back to those who have supported ABT for so long."

The After Dark Cabaret series has been a long-standing favorite Friday night tradition since ABT's very first season in 2006. A free event, the Cabarets usually fall on the second Friday of any given show's run. Following the 7:30pm Friday show, audience members are invited to join ABT's Associate Artist Director and Cabaret host Kurtis Overby along with members on the cast in the theatre's lobby for a one-hour Cabaret featuring musical theatre hits and other selections.

On Friday, March 20 ABT announced all current programming was on an indefinite hold until which time the theatre is able to confidently chart a course forward toward a new horizon following the current COVID-19 Pandemic. ABT is asking the community for their support during this unforeseen financial crisis.

Presently, there are two immediate actions fans, patrons and supporters can take to shore-up ABT's foundation as they begin to plan for the future:

Make a tax deductible donation in any amount today! Donations will help assure that when this ends, and it will, ABT will be ready, able and financially positioned to provide the community with the quality productions and engagement they have come to expect over the past 15 years. Donations can be made at: https://tickets.azbroadwaytheatre.com/TheatreManager/1/login?donation=0 Buy an ABT Gift Card online. Buying a Gift Card for oneself or a loved one is a great way of showing support for the future of ABT. Gift Cards are good for any future show, concert or subscription. Gift Cards can be purchased at: https://tickets.azbroadwaytheatre.com/TheatreManager/1/login?pass=0





