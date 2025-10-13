Arizona Broadway Theatre Receives Donation From Peoria North Rotary Club To Fund Youth Education Scholarships

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Arizona Broadway Theatre has received a $4,750 donation from the Peoria North Rotary Club. The funding will provide full scholarships for nine Valley children to participate in ABT’s HyRev performance troupe and one student to attend the Academy for Young Performers fall camp.

This contribution helps ensure that young artists—regardless of financial means—can experience the transformative power of the performing arts.

“We were ecstatic to learn we were chosen to receive this funding,” said Stephen Hohendorf, Education Director at Arizona Broadway Theatre. “Our education programs are growing rapidly, and community support is essential to our success. Without scholarships, many of these students wouldn’t be able to attend. We selected students who showed the most passion and potential for growth. These opportunities will be life-changing.”

The donation reflects Peoria North Rotary Club’s ongoing commitment to youth development, education, and cultural engagement.

“As a retired teacher, I understand that music and movement are an integral part of how some people learn,” said Darlene Eger, Peoria North Rotary Club President. “As a fan of Arizona Broadway Theatre, I’ve attended many HyRev and student performances and am always impressed by the talent and dedication on display. I hope these students leave with a sense of cooperation, self-worth, and accomplishment.”

According to Hohendorf, ABT’s education programs extend far beyond the stage. “We’re helping children build confidence, communication skills, teamwork, and empathy—qualities that serve them in school and throughout life,” he said. “When I was growing up, programs like this wouldn’t have been accessible to me. It’s important to ensure that no child is turned away from the arts because of financial barriers. With the right support, these kids can soar.”