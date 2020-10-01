Arizona Broadway Theatre Announces Fall Interim Programming With New Health and Safety Guidelines

There will be new concerts, theatrical productions, and more!

ABT's Fall Interim Programming is now available for purchase.

ABT will offer a wide range of events from the ABT CONCERTS SERIES featuring some of the best talents from the ABT stage (and in the Valley of The Sun) and the welcoming back of partners like TAD MANAGEMENT and the TAD CONCERT SERIES as well as MURDER AND A MEAL DINNER THEATRE, to the all new BROADWAY BINGO! nights, the MIDWEEK CLASSIC MOVIE MUSICAL showings hosted by Valley theatre and movie critic David Appleford, and the "UNPLUGGED" CONCERT SERIES.

The following health and safety guidelines will be in place:

All Executive Orders and Government & CDC recommendations will be posted for easy viewing and reference throughout the building

Sanitation: additional sanitation and safety protocols have been implemented. All high-touch points within the building will be sanitized and cleaned frequently. All other touchpoints will be disinfected daily. Additional hand sanitizer stations will be in place throughout the ABT lobby

Masks are REQUIRED: all patrons must wear a properly fitting mask when attending ABTIf you do not have a mask, one will be provided for you

All ABT staff will be required to wear masks on site

Social distancing markers and instructions will be placed throughout the lobby and within the theatre

Patrons will no longer be escorted to their tables by a volunteer usher; patrons will seat themselves with the assistance of the House Manager and ABT staff

New clearly marked aisle numbers (A, B, C, D, E, F, and G) and table numbers will be indicated on the floor of the theatre to provide for easy seating reference

During the remainder of 2020, bar service will be available in the lobby only; no individual table service will be provided at this time

Seating within the theatre will be adjusted to accommodate appropriate physical-distancing recommendations

Only parties with tickets purchased together will sit together at a table

Murder & A Meal is the ONLY Fall Interim Programming with food service included; with all other programming, events are performance-only

Depending on the event, there will be no intermission OR intermission times will be extended to accommodate appropriate physical-distancing at the restrooms

New procedures and protocols created to adhere to proper physical-distancing recommendations will be in place when exiting the theatre following a performance. Announcements will be made prior to the show and instructions will be provided by ABT staff members

