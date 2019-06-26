Arizona Broadway Theatre 2019-2020 Concert Series Announced

Arizona Broadway Theatre today announced the 2019-2020 lineup in the popular ABT Monday Night Concert Series. Concerts are on select Monday evenings throughout the season (October '19 thru March '20).

This season features:

Not Fade Away: A Tribute to Buddy Holly, October 28, 2019

Elton: The Early Years! A Tribute to Elton John, November 4, 2019

The Boys of December '63: A Rockin' Holiday Celebration, December 2, 2019

So This Is Christmas: A Holiday Spectacular!, December 16, 2019

Monica Heuser's Remember Patsy Cline: A Tribute to the Country Music Legend, January 6, 2020

Saturday Night Fever: A Tribute to The Bee Gees, January 27, 2020

Queen Nation: A Tribute to Queen, February 10, 2020

Aretha: A Tribute to the Queen of Soul, February 17, 2020

Tennessee River: A Tribute to Alabama, February 24, 2020

The RollerBoys: A Rock N' "Rolling" Celebration of 50s Hits!, March 16, 2020

Go Now: The Music of The Moody Blues, March 23, 2020

Piano Men: Generations (Featuring Terry & Nick Davies), March 30, 2020

For more information on these concerts and more, visit azbroadway.org or contact the Arizona Broadway Theatre Box Office at (623) 776-8400 x0.

ABT, Arizona's one-of-a-kind, award-winning, state-of-the-art professional theatre showcases locally and nationally acclaimed artists and provides palate-pleasing sit-down table service prepared fresh daily to accompany the award-winning on-stage fare. With one reservation, you can enjoy a full night's entertainment without having to rush around the Phoenix sprawl between meal and show! ABT is conveniently located south of West Bell Road off Loop 101 in the P83 District east of the Peoria Sports Complex. Parking is free. Arizona Broadway Theatre's fourteenth season is proudly sponsored by Arrowhead Cadillac.





