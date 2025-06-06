Applications Open For Scottsdale's Community Arts Grant Program

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Scottsdale Arts is accepting applications for the Community Arts Grant Program, which provides funding to nonprofit arts and cultural organizations in Scottsdale and throughout the Valley for projects that serve the Scottsdale community.

In 2024, 22 different organizations received $151,000 for general operating support and projects during the 2024–25 fiscal year.

Applicants may submit grant requests for activities that will take place between September 1, 2025, and July 31, 2026. The deadline is Monday, June 2, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. An all-volunteer committee of arts, community and business leaders will review the applications and make recommendations for funding to the Scottsdale Arts Board of Trustees.

All applicants must be 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts or cultural organizations that provide programs or activities within Scottsdale or for Scottsdale residents. Applicants must have a three-year history of programming prior to the application deadline.

The application process will open online, via Submittable, on Monday, July 14, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. Information, guidelines and the application link are available at ScottsdaleArts.org/about/community-arts-grant-program.

