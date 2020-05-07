ABT Celebrates Moms Everywhere With QUARANTINED Mother's Day Special

Arizona Broadway Theatre (ABT) announces Mother's Day Special of weekly "Quarantined" AFTER DARK CABARET Series LIVE on the theatre's Facebook page (@ArizonaBroadway)* Friday, May 8, 2020 at 7:30pm MST.

"Broadway's long history has given us many memorable 'Mom roles,' said Cassandra Klaphake, Artistic Producer at ABT. "From Mother in Ragtime and Fantine in Les Miserables, to Miss Hannigan in Annie and Morticia Addams in The Addams Family, motherly figures and the talented female actors who've portrayed them have provided Broadway audiences with countless unforgettable performances over the years. Mother's Day seems the perfect opportunity to highlight some of these strong, passionate and powerful women!"

i??Join Associate Artistic Director and host Kurtis Overby along with eight of ABT's past leading ladies in a celebration of Moms everywhere. Friday's line-up includes alums Ariana Valdes (Mother Superior in The Sound of Music), Blair Beasley (most recently seen in Sister Act), Carolyn McPhee (most recently seen in Elf: The Musical), Hannah Bentley (Fantine in Les Miserables), Johanna Carlisle-Zepeda (most recently seen in Hands On A Hard Body), Kaitlin Lawrence (most recently Donna in Mamma Mia), Melissa Shevae Mitchell (most recently seen in Miracle on 34th Street), and Renee Koher (most recently Calliope in Xanadu).

Mother's Day Special of "Quarantined" AFTER DARK CABARET Series WHEN: Friday, May 8 at 7:30pm (AZ MST) WHERE: LIVE on ABT's Facebook page (@ArizonaBroadway)

*For those who DO NOT have Facebook ABT will post a YouTube link of the May 8 Cabaret on the theatre's website (azbroadway.org) Saturday, May 9 at 11am MST

ABT's "Quarantined" AFTER DARK CABARETS have been created as part of the theatre's continued commitment to serve the community during these difficult times. ABT needs the support of the community now more than ever before. Donations can be made to the ABT RELIEF FUND (https://bil.ly/DonateABTReliefFund) to help assure ABT can begin the journey forward after this current crisis.





