A Mother’s Day Celebration with Esteban Comes to Arizona

Celebrate Mother’s Day and treat mom to a serenade of heartfelt music from legendary flamenco guitarist Esteban at his upcoming concert on Saturday, May 10, 3 p.m., at the historic Elks Theatre in beautiful Prescott, Arizona.

Guests will experience an electrifying performance of classical Spanish fusion with a contemporary rock influence. Esteban will play with his full band and renowned violinist and daughter, Teresa Joy. Come hear Esteban breathe loving melodies and beats into beautiful Spanish classical music and newly composed songs fused with many old favorites.

“Come on a musical exploration with me and my band that will enliven your spirit and celebrate all the amazing mothers in the audience,” says Esteban. “Let us give you an uplifting musical experience sure to make the uncertainty of the world around us disappear.”

Renowned for his emotive performances and exemplary classical and flamenco guitar, the multi-platinum and eight-time Billboard chart-topping guitarist has been inspiring music fans across the globe for more than 30 years. Launching his career in Arizona, Esteban became a Valley favorite in 1991 at the Hyatt Regency Gainey Ranch in Scottsdale, where the charismatic musician first riveted audiences with his masterful and emotionally moving guitar playing.

