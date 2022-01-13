Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 Philippines Awards
Check out the full list of winners!
Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Philippines Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.
Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.
The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.
2021 BroadwayWorld Philippines Award Winners
Best Direction Of A Stream
Emmanuel Casil and Thea Emia - NAG-ATUBANG SA KAMATAYON (A CEBUANO TRANSLATION OF August Strindberg'S FACING DEATH) - Lab Teatro
Best Editing Of A Stream
Rajah Sungahid, Mar Villacarlos - THE WORLD WILL KNOW: AN ONLINE MUSICAL THEATRE CONCERT - Young Thespians of Cebu
Best Performer In A Streaming Musical
Aicelle Santos - RAK OF AEGIS - Philippine Educational Theater Association
Best Performer In A Streaming Play
Carl Catubay - NAG-ATUBANG SA KAMATAYON (A CEBUANO TRANSLATION OF August Strindberg'S FACING DEATH) - Lab Teatro
Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret
THE WORLD WILL KNOW: AN ONLINE THEATRE CONCERT - Young Thespians of Cebu
Best Streaming Play
NAG-ATUBANG SA KAMATAYON (A CEBUANO TRANSLATION OF August Strindberg'S FACING DEATH) - Lab Teatro
Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play
Czyril Cabahug - NAG-ATUBANG SA KAMATAYON (A CEBUANO TRANSLATION OF August Strindberg'S FACING DEATH) - Lab Teatro