Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 Philippines Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Philippines Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

2021 BroadwayWorld Philippines Award Winners

Best Direction Of A Stream

Emmanuel Casil and Thea Emia - NAG-ATUBANG SA KAMATAYON (A CEBUANO TRANSLATION OF August Strindberg'S FACING DEATH) - Lab Teatro

Best Editing Of A Stream

Rajah Sungahid, Mar Villacarlos - THE WORLD WILL KNOW: AN ONLINE MUSICAL THEATRE CONCERT - Young Thespians of Cebu

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical

Aicelle Santos - RAK OF AEGIS - Philippine Educational Theater Association

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Carl Catubay - NAG-ATUBANG SA KAMATAYON (A CEBUANO TRANSLATION OF August Strindberg'S FACING DEATH) - Lab Teatro

Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret

THE WORLD WILL KNOW: AN ONLINE THEATRE CONCERT - Young Thespians of Cebu

Best Streaming Play

NAG-ATUBANG SA KAMATAYON (A CEBUANO TRANSLATION OF August Strindberg'S FACING DEATH) - Lab Teatro

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play

Czyril Cabahug - NAG-ATUBANG SA KAMATAYON (A CEBUANO TRANSLATION OF August Strindberg'S FACING DEATH) - Lab Teatro