Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Philippines Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Philippines Awards!
The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
JM Cabling - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - 9 Works Theatrical, Ticket2Me
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Andrean Neofitou - MISS SAIGON - Cameron Mackintosh
Best Dance Production
RAMA HARI - Samsung Performing Arts Theatre
Best Direction Of A Musical
Robbie Guevara - RENT - 9 Works Theatrical, Ticket2Me
Best Direction Of A Play
Kiara Pipino - THE HALF-LIFE OF MARIE CURIE - Music Artes Inc.
Best Ensemble
ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - 9 Works Theatrical, Ticket2Me
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Shakira Villa-Symes - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - 9 Works Theatrical, Ticket2Me
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Daniel Bartolome - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - 9 Works Theatrical, Ticket2Me
Best Musical
ONE MORE CHANCE THE MUSICAL - PETA Theatre Center
Best New Play Or Musical
ONE MORE CHANCE - PETA
Best Performer In A Musical
Thea Astley - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - RCBC Theater
Best Performer In A Play
Missy Maramara - THE HALF-LIFE OF MARIE CURIE - Music Artes Inc.
Best Play
BALETE - Tanghalang Pilipino
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Mio Infante - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - 9 Works Theatrical
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Aji Manalo - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - 9 Works Theatrical, Ticket2Me
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Sheena Belarmino - ONE MORE CHANCE - PETA
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Shamaine Centenera-Buencamino - GRACE - Encore Theater
Favorite Local Theatre
The Theatre at Solaire
