Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Philippines Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Philippines Awards!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Philippines Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

JM Cabling - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - 9 Works Theatrical, Ticket2Me



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Andrean Neofitou - MISS SAIGON - Cameron Mackintosh



Best Dance Production

RAMA HARI - Samsung Performing Arts Theatre



Best Direction Of A Musical

Robbie Guevara - RENT - 9 Works Theatrical, Ticket2Me



Best Direction Of A Play

Kiara Pipino - THE HALF-LIFE OF MARIE CURIE - Music Artes Inc.



Best Ensemble

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - 9 Works Theatrical, Ticket2Me



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Shakira Villa-Symes - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - 9 Works Theatrical, Ticket2Me



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Daniel Bartolome - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - 9 Works Theatrical, Ticket2Me



Best Musical

ONE MORE CHANCE THE MUSICAL - PETA Theatre Center



Best New Play Or Musical

ONE MORE CHANCE - PETA



Best Performer In A Musical

Thea Astley - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - RCBC Theater



Best Performer In A Play

Missy Maramara - THE HALF-LIFE OF MARIE CURIE - Music Artes Inc.



Best Play

BALETE - Tanghalang Pilipino



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Mio Infante - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - 9 Works Theatrical



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Aji Manalo - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - 9 Works Theatrical, Ticket2Me



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Sheena Belarmino - ONE MORE CHANCE - PETA



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Shamaine Centenera-Buencamino - GRACE - Encore Theater



Favorite Local Theatre

The Theatre at Solaire



