Winners Announced For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Philippines Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!

By: Jan. 17, 2025
Winners have been announced for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Philippines Awards! 

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Philippines Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
JM Cabling - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - 9 Works Theatrical, Ticket2Me

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Andrean Neofitou - MISS SAIGON - Cameron Mackintosh

Best Dance Production
RAMA HARI - Samsung Performing Arts Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical
Robbie Guevara - RENT - 9 Works Theatrical, Ticket2Me

Best Direction Of A Play
Kiara Pipino - THE HALF-LIFE OF MARIE CURIE - Music Artes Inc.

Best Ensemble
ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - 9 Works Theatrical, Ticket2Me

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Shakira Villa-Symes - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - 9 Works Theatrical, Ticket2Me

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Daniel Bartolome - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - 9 Works Theatrical, Ticket2Me

Best Musical
ONE MORE CHANCE THE MUSICAL - PETA Theatre Center

Best New Play Or Musical
ONE MORE CHANCE - PETA

Best Performer In A Musical
Thea Astley - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - RCBC Theater

Best Performer In A Play
Missy Maramara - THE HALF-LIFE OF MARIE CURIE - Music Artes Inc.

Best Play
BALETE - Tanghalang Pilipino

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Mio Infante - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - 9 Works Theatrical

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Aji Manalo - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - 9 Works Theatrical, Ticket2Me

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Sheena Belarmino - ONE MORE CHANCE - PETA

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Shamaine Centenera-Buencamino - GRACE - Encore Theater

Favorite Local Theatre
The Theatre at Solaire
 




