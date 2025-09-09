Video: DEAR EVAN HANSEN UK/International Cast Performs Excerpts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Manila, Philippines—The acclaimed UK/International Tour of the Tony Award-winning musical "Dear Evan Hansen" has officially launched its Manila run at The Theatre at Solaire. BroadwayWorld has a first look at the production with newly-released video excerpts.

Widely popular for its hit songs "Waving Through a Window" and "You Will be Found," "Dear Evan Hansen," written by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, and directed by Adam Penford, follows the journey of Evan, an introverted 17-year-old whose life changes due to an intricate web of lies that spins out of a tragic event.

Also in the cast are Rebecca McKinnis as Heide Hansen, Zoe Athena as Zoe Murphy, Helen Anker as Cynthia Murphy, Hal Fowler as Larry Murphy, Rhys Hopkins as Connor Murphy, Tom Dickerson as Jared Kleinman, and Olivia-Faith Kamau as Alana Beck.

Rounding out the ensemble are Jake Halsey-Jones, Sheri Lineham, Joseph Peacock, Annie Southall, and Ashlyn Weekes.

Morgan Large is the set, costumes, and co-video designer; Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, choreographer; Tom Marshall, sound designer; Ravi Deepres, co-video designer; Matt Smith, musical supervision; and MICHAEL BRADLEY, music director.

The newly released video excerpts feature key moments from the show, including Evan's powerful anthem, "Waving Through a Window," which poignantly captures his feelings of isolation.

Viewers can also watch "For Forever," the heartfelt song Evan sang after the Murphys mistakenly believe he is Connor's Best Friend.

"You Will be Found," an anthem of connection and hope, is the show's Act One finale.

Watch the performance excerpts below!

"Dear Evan Hansen" runs at The Theatre at Solaire until October 5, 2025.

The lead producers include Nottingham Playhouse, Gavin Kalin Productions, and ATG Productions. GMG Productions presents the show.

Media: GMG Productions, Tristan Cheng