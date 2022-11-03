VIDEO: WE WILL ROCK YOU Performs 'Crazy Little Thing Called Love'

Manila, Philippines--Before a packed house, London's West End director-choreographer Nick Winston's sci-fi-centric reimagining of Queen and Ben Elton's hit jukebox musical "We Will Rock You" held its gala performance last Wednesday, which also launched the new production's global tour starting with a limited run in the Philippines, followed by Singapore and New Zealand next year.

But prior to this yet another milestone for the musical, which made its world debut in the West End over 20 years ago, Resident Director-Choreographer Darren Greeff and Associate Producer Samantha Sewell treated members of the media to excerpts from the show, which included the musical stage adaptation of Queen's hit song "Crazy Little Thing Called Love."

In a video excerpt filmed for BroadwayWorld.com, South African actor Richard Gau, who plays revolutionary Brit in the musical, leads a group of young freedom lovers at the Heartbreak Hotel in singing "Crazy Little Thing Called Love." In 1979, the pop song, an easy favorite by many Queen fans, was written by singer-songwriter Freddie Mercury in ten minutes while taking a bubble bath--he's that spontaneous and somewhat 'crazy,' so this rock musical, set in a dystopian world, featuring some of Mr. Mercury's timeless music.

WWRY boasts over 20 songs by Queen, with a story and book by multi-hyphenate Ben Elton. "I Want to Break Free," "Killer Queen," "Under Pressure.," "I Want It All," "Radio Gaga," Somebody to Love," "A Kind of Magic," "Don't Stop Me Now," "We Will Rock You," "We Are the Champions," "Bohemian Rhapsody," and of course, "Crazy Little Thing Called Love" make up for an evening in the theatre full of Queen vibe.

In this production, Mark Crossland is the musical supervisor and arranger; Sarah Mercade, costume designer; Tom Rogers, set designer; Ben Cracknell, lighting designer; Ben Harrison, sound designer; Douglas O'Connell, video designer; Ryan-Lee Seager, associate director-choreographer; Libby Watts, assistant choreographer, and Stuart Morley, music consultant.

The cast is led by Stuart Brown, Galileo; Nicolette Fernandes, Scaramouche; Craig Urbani, Khashoggi; Landiwe Dholomo, Killer Queen; Tiaan Rautenbach, Buddy; Mr. Gau, Brit, and Danelle Cronje, Oz.

WWRY in Manila runs until November 20 at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater at Ayala Malls' Circuit Makati.

Video: Oliver Oliveros/BroadwayWorld.com