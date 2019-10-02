VIDEO: The Cast of Atlantis Theatrical's SWEENEY TODD Meets the Press; Show Opens 11 Oct.

Click Here for More Articles on ATLANTIS THEATRICAL

After its premiere at The Theatre at Solaire in Manila, Philippines, Atlantis Theatrical's production of Sweeney Todd will move to The Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands in Singapore in November and December 2019.

Manila, Philippines - To cap Atlantis Theatrical Entertainment Group's 20th anniversary season, Atlantis Twenty and ABS-CBN present Tony winner Lea Salonga and Jett Pangan in Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler's musical thriller Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

The cast met the press yesterday, 2 October, at the lobby of The Theatre at Solaire, and BroadwayWorld was there. Check out our video coverage!

Performances begin next week, 11 October, and will run until 27 October, also a fitting production in time for Halloween (However, the show is recommended for ages 12+ due to its adult themes and violence - not to mention some "human meat being made into piping hot pies" - thanks to Mrs. Lovett's gross ingenuity!)

Lea Salonga leads the cast of

Atlantis Theatrical's Sweeney Todd. - Oliver Oliveros

Directed by Bobby Garcia with set design by Tony winner David Gallo, Sweeney Todd also has in the cast Ima Castro (The Beggar Woman), Andrew Fernando (Judge Turpin), Gerald Santos (Anthony Hope), Nyoy Volante (Adolfo Pirelli), Mikkie Bradshaw-Volante (Johanna), Luigi Quesada (Tobias), Arman Ferrer (Beadle), and Dean Rosen (Jonas Fogg).

The company also features Steven Conde, Sarah Facuri, Christine Flores, Jep Go, Kevin Guiman, and Emeline Celis Guinid.

The creative team also includes Gerard Salonga, along with the ABS-CBN Philharmonic Orchestra, as musical director and conductor; Rajo Laurel, costume designer; Cecile Martinez, choreographer; Aaron Porter, lighting designer; Leslie Espinosa, hair and makeup designer; ManMan Angsico, vocal director; Jamie Wilson, technical director, and Justin Stasiw, sound designer.

"An unjustly exiled barber, Sweeney Todd (Jett Pangan) returns to 19th-century London seeking vengeance. His revenge leads him to Mrs. Lovett (Lea Salonga), a resourceful proprietress of a failing pie shop. Sweeney Todd opens a new barber practice and Mrs. Lovett's luck sharply shifts. People of London start lining up for her pies...and the carnage has only just begun!" its synopsis says.

Marking its 40th anniversary, the original 1979 Broadway production of Sweeney Todd, which was based on the 1973 play Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street by Christopher Bond, won eight Tony Awards: Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical (Hugh Wheeler), Best Original Score (Stephen Sondheim), Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical (Len Cariou), Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical (Angela Lansbury), Best Direction of a Musical (Hal Prince), Best Scenic Design (Eugene Lee), and Best Costume Design (Franne Lee).

BUY TICKETS: Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street plays The Theatre at Solaire, 11-27 October 2019.

The production moves to Singapore from 28 November-8 December 2019.

Watch Lea Salonga, Jett Pangan Preview 'A Little Priest' from Sweeney Todd.

Watch Gerald Santos Tease 'Johanna' from Sweeney Todd.

Video: Oliver Oliveros





