Repertory Philippines Releases Production Photos of THE GREAT CHRISTMAS COOKIE BAKE OFF!

Manila, Philippines--Premier theater company Repertory Philippines (REP) has released a few snapshots of "The Great Christmas Cookie Bake Off!" Staged and filmed for several days by REP's children's theater division, REP Theatre for Young Audiences (RTYA), "The Great Christmas Cookie Bake Off!" will stream on Broadway On Demand for one month, November 12-December 12, 2021. This marks RTYA's return to the stage-although virtual-since the first major lockdown in the metro early last year.

While searching for a children's theater piece that's best for streaming amid a challenging time, RTYA Creative Director Joy Virata found Broadway musical director Rick Hip-Flores's "The Great Christmas Cookie Bake Off!" online. Together with REP's President & CEO Mindy Barredo Perez-Rubio and Artistic Director Liesl Batucan, Virata spoke with the show's creator and subsequently inked a deal with Broadway On Demand, the first one for any local theater company. "Going online looking for it, the show was available on Broadway On Demand, and Mindy and Liezl did the negotiations with the online streaming service," Virata reveals.

"The Great Christmas Cookie Bake Off!" revolves around the story of eight young cookie chefs, whose original names have been altered in this version. These cookie chefs have been selected from all over the country to battle it out for first prize at the Cookie Coliseum.

Throughout the competition, their feelings of intense rivalry give way to the virtues of family, charity, and forgiveness, as these chefs learn what makes for a winning Christmas recipe. The cookie chefs are played by Becca Coates, Tim Pavino, Jep Go, Jillian Ita-as, Luigi Quesada, Justine Narciso, Steven Hotchkiss, and Rachel Coates-all well-versed thespians who eagerly return to the stage after months of hiatus due to the pandemic.

The young actors are joined by REP stage vets Carla Guevara-Laforteza, who is used to playing multiple roles in REP's children's shows; Arnel Carrion, Jamie Wilson, and Hans Eckstein, who also expertly hosted their show's virtual launch.

The production involves Ed Lacson, set design; John Batalla, lighting design; Bonsai Cielo, costume design; Deana Aquino, choreographer; and Treb Monteras, filming director. Virata also directs the show and says, "REP is beyond honored to bring the magic of theater and Christmas to your homes and make this season a bit brighter and merrier for everyone."

You can access Broadway On Demand via a desktop or mobile device through a web browser--Google Chrome is recommended for optimal streaming. You can also download the Broadway On Demand app from the App Store and Google Play. It's also available on AppleTV and Roku.

Book your tickets through Broadway On Demand, TicketWorld, Ticket2Me, or via the REP Box Office by calling 63966 905 4013. Ticket prices are P700 (24-hour pass) and P1,000 (48-hour pass).

Snaps from REP-RTYA's "The Christmas Cookie Bake-Off!"

