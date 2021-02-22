Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Repertory Philippines Announces Workshop For the Performing Arts Lineup

Learn more about their classes for musical theatre and voice!

Feb. 22, 2021  
Repertory Philippines Announces Workshop For the Performing Arts Lineup

The REP Workshop for the Performing Arts goes online with classes starting this February 22 to March 20, 2021.

You can download the enrollment form here. Email to Sales@repphil.org with a copy of your payment deposit.

Students will need a minimum of 2-3 Mbps internet speed to attend the online class.

Musical Theater Classes

Monday, Wednesdays, and Fridays
Pre-Teens Class (ages 9-12) 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Teens Class (ages 13-16) 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM

Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturdays
Kiddies Class (ages 4-8) 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Adults Class (ages 17 & up) 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM

Voice Class (ages 7 yrs old & up)

Monday, Wednesday, Friday
Instructor: Jay Pangilinan

11:00 AM - 12:00 NN
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
2:15 PM -3:15 PM
3:30 PM - 4:30 PM

Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday
Instructor: Cara Barredo

11:00 AM - 12:00 NN
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
2:15 PM -3:15 PM
3:30 PM - 4:30 PM

The Workshop fee is P6,000 (for 12 sessions). You may deposit the tuition made out to REPERTORY PHILIPPINES FOUNDATION INC RCBC Savings# 1288-365144 Or BDO Savings# 000-430256213 Payment options: Please remit a copy of deposit confirmation with the accomplished Enrollment Form. 1. Deposit straight to banks listed above 2. Do online transfer (if you have online banking) to either of our banks 3. Send via money transfer through Palawan, to GLORIA TOLENTINO 63-917-524-6003 (and send us the transfer/tracking number).

For more information, email marketing@repphil.org or repphilfoundation@gmail.com


