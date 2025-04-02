PILATO Asks: What’s the Truth Amid Misinformation?

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Manila, Philipines--“Ano ba ang katotohanan?” This is the heartbeat of “Pilato,” an all-original Filipino musical set to captivate audiences today, where misinformation spreads faster than light, and truth seemingly wears many faces.

“Information comes to us in countless forms and modes. But how do we sift through the chaos to uncover the truth? Would we even recognize the truth if we meet it face-to-face?” writer-director Eldrin Veloso asks.

In a time when the Holy Week invites reflection and as the country approaches the critical 2025 mid-term elections, “Pilato” emerges as a vital meditation on truth in all its complexity. Through haunting melodies and powerful storytelling, it challenges us to confront the choices we make as individuals and as a society.

With its daring perspective and poignant relevance, the production revisits the so-called “greatest story ever told” -- the trial and crucifixion of Jesus Christ -- through the eyes of Poncio Pilato, a man caught at the crossroads of power, faith, and duty.

“Essentially, that is what the play hopes to put out there--a journey that dares to unravel the mystery of truth’s many faces. With our society on the brink of a post-truth era, I believe this story demands to be told, now more than ever,” Veloso explains.

Christy Lagapa plays Procla; Jerome Ferguson, Pilato

The musical traces Pilato’s journey from his early ambitions in Rome to his appointment as prefect of Judea, a province brimming with religious and political unrest. There, Pilato’s every decision is scrutinized by a constellation of figures: the enigmatic historiographer, Josepo; the calculating high priest, Caiaphas; his wise and foreboding wife, Procla; and Hesus, a mysterious and magnetic presence rumored to be the King of the Jews.

With a cast of seasoned musical theater artists and gifted newcomers, “Pilato” offers an emotional and intellectual journey. It is a poignant reminder that the search for truth remains our greatest burden and ultimate salvation even after two millennia.

This marks the inaugural theatrical venture of The Corner Studio, a creative agency renowned for weaving compelling narratives through its expertise in branding, marketing, and design. Now, it steps boldly onto the stage, bringing its storytelling vision to life in a new dimension.

“Pilato” runs on April 4 to 6 and 11 to 13 at 3 and 8 p.m. at the PETA Theater Center in Quezon City.

Photos: The Corner Studio

