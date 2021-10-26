PETA Announces The Return of Pinoy Childhood Favorite, Lola Basyang

Parents, grandparents, kids, and kids at heart will surely be delighted as they see the return of everyone's favorite storyteller, Lola Basyang. Likened to Mother Goose, Severino Reyes' Lola Basyang is one character whom all Filipinos have grown to love not just because of her creative way of telling stories but because she is the spitting image of every Filipino's lola.

With September being recognized as the month for Grandparents, the Philippine Educational Theater Association (PETA) fittingly stages their rendition of Severino Reyes' Mga Kuwento ni Lola Basyang. PETA calls on everyone to take part in the month-long celebration of honoring the Inangs, Itays, Nanays, and most commonly referred to, Lolos, and Lolas with the return of this production.

With September being recognized as the month for Grandparents, the Philippine Educational Theater Association (PETA) fittingly stages their rendition of Severino Reyes' Mga Kuwento ni Lola Basyang. PETA calls on everyone to take part in the month-long celebration of honoring the Inangs, Itays, Nanays, and most commonly referred to, Lolos, and Lolas with the return of this production. Audiences are surely in for a ride as Lola Basyang recounts three classic tales adapted by renowned playwright, Christine Bellen

Each story features heroes and heroines who embark on a courageous journey coming face to face with exciting challenges and meeting colorful friends along the way.

Ang Prinsipeng Mahaba ang Ilong (The Prince with a Long Nose) features a young prince who was cursed with a very long nose embarking on a remarkable journey to discover the truth behind his unique appearance. In his adventure, he meets a friend who may be the one to put an end to his tireless journey.

Ang Binibining Tumalo sa Mahal na Datu (The Lady who Defeated a King) introduces Sharay, a servant's daughter from Tondo who was put to a test by the King. A fan of riddles, the king presented her with three challenges which she needed to solve resourcefully in order to be with her prince.

Ang Prinsipeng Duwag (The Cowardly Prince) tells the tale of a prince who is ridiculed for his refusal to fight wars. Banished from his land, he meets and marries a princess but he is once again faced with the problem of leading an army to war. He must make the crucial decision to choose between the princess and his beliefs.

Ang Prinsipeng Duwag (The Cowardly Prince) tells the tale of a prince who is ridiculed for his refusal to fight wars. Banished from his land, he meets and marries a princess but he is once again faced with the problem of leading an army to war. He must make the crucial decision to choose between the princess and his beliefs.

Lively, creative, and imaginative, are only a few words to describe this critically-acclaimed production. Director Phil Noble plays on the energy and vibe of children translating the tales of Severino Reyes' into an immersive experience challenging the audience to awaken their inner child to imagine and involve themselves in the production.

"In directing Lola Basyang, I brought together all my memories of my childhood and used my love for the circus, wishing that the audience will enjoy the circus as much as I do. I want to create a playground with this play. I want the children to know what the circus is all about...I want us all to be childlike, to be children again, even for a while," Noble remarks.

Made up of a strong PETA ensemble, Mga Kuwento ni Lola Basyang perfectly captures the grand simplicity and beauty of original Filipino productions for which PETA has been highly known and lauded for.

As a treat to all Lolos and Lolas, PETA is giving away 50% discounts to all senior citizens.

For this limited run, PETA would like to treat all senior citizens who will watch Mga Kuwento ni Lola Basyang slashing half off the amount of their tickets.

PETA's Mga Kuwento ni Lola Basyang returns for a limited run at the Star Theater, CCP Complex in Manila on September 27 to 29, 2016. Interested viewers may contact TicketWorld at 891 9999 or www.ticketworld.com.ph.