Nyoy and Mikkie Bradshaw-Volante Join INTO THE WOODS in the Philippines

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Real-life couple Nyoy and Mikkie Bradshaw-Volante will take on the roles of The Baker and The Baker’s Wife in the upcoming production of Into The Woods in the Philippines! The pair join the previously announced Lea Salonga as The Witch, Arielle Jacobs as Cinderella, Joaquin Pedro Valdes as Prince Charming & The Wolf, and Eugene Domingo as Jack’s Mother.

Performances will run this August at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater (S-PAT). With Tony Award-winning visionary Clint Ramos at the creative helm, this reimagined production of Into The Woods promises a spellbinding experience for theater lovers!

Into the Woods first premiered on Broadway in 1987, winning three Tony Awards including Best Score and Best Book. It has since been produced throughout the world and was adapted into a major motion picture in 2014.

James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim take everyone's favorite storybook characters and bring them together for a timeless, yet relevant, piece... and a rare modern classic. The Tony Award-winning book and score are both enchanting and touching.

The story follows a Baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King's Festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the Baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a Witch's curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse. Everyone's wish is granted, but the consequences of their actions return to haunt them later with disastrous results.

Comments