New Musical LAPULAPU, DATU NG MACTAN Will Stream From the Metropolitan Theatre August 30th

A new musical, Lapulapu, Datu ng Mactan, will stream online next month on August 30, 2021. The production will be performed, broadcast and streamed from the Metropolitan Theatre which has undergone a renovation by the National Commission for Culture and the Arts.

According to Theater Fans Manila, the production "unpacks the events that led to the Victory at Mactan in 1521 and the circumnavigation of the world from multiple and sometimes contradictory points of view as told by Lapulapu, Humabon, a Babaylan, Enrique de Malacca, Magellan, adventurer, Pigafetta, Elcano, and the people of Limasawa and Mactan."

The cast will feature Arman Ferrer, Tarek El Tayech, Red Nuestro, Cara Barredo, Natasha Cabrera, Paw Castillo, Randy Villarama, Nelsito Gomez, and Ivan Nery.

The production will air on PTV 4 as well as on Facebook.

Photo Credit: National Commission for Culture and the Arts