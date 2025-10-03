Feature: BINI Returns With 'First Luv' After Historic Milestones and Coachella Announcement

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Global pop group BINI is kicking off a new chapter with their latest single, “First Luv,” a radiant track that captures the butterflies of young romance. The release follows a string of career-defining moments that have established the eight-member group as one of today’s leading forces in P-Pop and beyond.

“First Luv” blends English and Tagalog lyrics to reflect the thrill of new feelings. With lines like, “you could be my first love” and “kinikilig ‘pag magkasama,” the song brings out the heart-racing excitement of spending time with someone special. The music video expands this idea further by showing love in many forms, with the members portrayed as Cupids sending arrows toward self-love, platonic bonds, and romantic connection.

Musically, the track sits in bubblegum pop territory, delivering bright synths, upbeat rhythms, and polished vocal harmonies. Compared to their dance-driven earlier single, “Shagidi,” which leaned on playful hooks and viral choreography, “First Luv” feels lighter and more melodic, showcasing BINI’s ability to balance high-energy performance with heartfelt storytelling. At just under three minutes, it’s a concise but memorable anthem that leaves listeners with a sense of joy. What makes the song notable is its duality: it works as a fun, easy-to-sing-along anthem, but it also carries depth in its message. By extending “first love” beyond romance to include friendship and self-acceptance, BINI broadens the track into something more universal and resonant.

Photo Credit: ABS-CBN Music

The single arrives on the heels of BINI’s BINIverse World Tour, which began with a sold-out record setting show on February 15 at the Philippine Arena making BINI the first Filipino act to sell out the 50,000 capacity venue. The tour then traveled across Asia, Europe, and North America. The tour wrapped up in Vancouver, BC, where the group performed to a packed Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre. That final stop highlighted their growth as performers, delivering a setlist of hits and emotional fan interactions that turned the night into a celebration of how far the group has come. Ending in Vancouver also underscored BINI’s reach with international audiences, a fitting close before turning the page with “First Luv.”

The group’s recent milestones signal a steady rise in global recognition. They were named one of Spotify’s Breakout artists of 2024, featured on GRAMMY.com’s “14 Pinoy Pop Acts You Should Know,” and won “Female Group of the Year” at the 2025 Jupiter Music Awards. Their collaboration with Spanish-Mexican singer Belinda on the remix of “Blink Twice” marked the first partnership between a Mexican and Filipino pop act, while their viral hit, “Shagidi” trended #1 in the Philippines and inspired millions of views across TikTok and YouTube.

Perhaps their biggest milestone yet came this year with the announcement that BINI will be a part of the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival lineup. Sharing the stage with artists like Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, and Karol G, BINI will be the first Filipino group to perform at the festival, marking another landmark for Filipino music on the global stage.

Photo Credit: ABS-CBN Music

Formed by ABS-CBN and hailed as the Philippines’ “Nation’s Girl Group,” BINI’s lineup includes Aiah, Colet, Maloi, Gwen, Stacey, Mikha, Jhoanna, and Sheena. With over one billion streams worldwide, they continue to redefine P-Pop through hits like “Cherry on Top,” “Blink Twice,” and now “First Luv.” Their performances at major stages, from KCON LA to sold-out arenas, reflect how Filipino music is reaching audiences like never before.

“First Luv” shows a different side of BINI: warm, melodic, and emotionally open. It’s a track that reflects their artistry as much as their growth, arriving at a moment when they stand at the centre of P-Pop’s international breakthrough. With Coachella ahead and new music on the horizon, the group’s story continues to build, song by song.

Watch the music video for "First Luv" below:

Top Photo Credit: ABS-CBN Music