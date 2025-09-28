FIRST LOOK: West End Stars Christine Allado and Matt Blaker in THE BODYGUARD

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Manila, Philippines—The curtain has officially risen at the brand-new Proscenium Theatre, and its inaugural production is the international hit, THE BODYGUARD. Presented by 9 Works Theatrical and Rockwell, the highly anticipated Manila debut stars West End leading man Matt Blaker ("The Phantom of the Opera,” “Jersey Boys) as Frank Farmer and Filipino-British stage sensation Christine Allado ("Hamilton," "The Prince of Egypt") in the role of Rachel Marron.

Joining Blaker and Allado on stage is a powerhouse of Philippine musical theater talent, including Sheena Palad, Elian Santos, Giani Sarit, CJ Navato, Tim Yap, John Joven Uy, Vien King, Jasper Jimenez, Paji Arceo, Jasmine Fitzgerald, Radha, Fay Castro, Winchester Lopez, Carmelle Ros, Richardson Yadao, Iya Villanueva, Vyen Villanueva, Alex Aure, Julio Laforteza, Natalie Duque, PJ Rebullida, Lorenz Martinez, and Lani Ligot.

The production is steered by a celebrated local creative team, led by Director Robbie Guevara and Assistant Director Raul Montesa. The team also includes Daniel Bartolome, musical director; Mio Infante, scenic designer; Arnold Trinidad, choreographer; Aji Manalo, sound designer; GA Fallarme, video and projection designer; and Elliza Aurelio, hair and makeup designer.

“Former Secret Service agent turned bodyguard, Frank Farmer (Blaker), is hired to protect superstar Rachel Marron (Allado) from an unknown stalker. Each expects to be in charge – what they don't expect is to fall in love,” its show notes say.

Based on the 1992 Warner Bros. film written by Lawrence Kasdan, THE BODYGUARD features a book by Academy Award winner Alexander Dinelaris ("Birdman," "On Your Feet!").

The musical adaptation made its world premiere at London's Adelphi Theatre in 2012, becoming a smash hit. Its success led to a West End revival, U.S. national tour in 2016, and numerous productions worldwide.

The show's enduring popularity continues with a current tour in the UK and plans for further international engagements in 2026.

Photos: 9 Works Theatrical, Rockwell

Christine Allado

Christine Allado, company

CJ Navato, Matt Blaker

Sheena Palad

Christine Allado, Matt Blaker

Christine Allado

Christine Allado

Christine Allado, company

Vien King

Christine Allado, Matt Blaker

Christine Allado

Matt Blaker, Sheena Palad

Christine Allado

Elian Santos, Christine Allado

Christine Allado, company

John Joven Uy, Christine Allado, CJ Navato, Matt Blaker