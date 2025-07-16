Ellis Kirk to Star in DEAR EVAN HANSEN Manila

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Manila, Philippines--GMG Productions has officially unveiled the full cast for the highly anticipated Pasek and Paul musical, “Dear Evan Hansen,” set to debut at The Theatre at Solaire from September 4 to October 5, 2025. Fresh from a successful UK Tour, this production will star Ellis Kirk in the titular role.

Kirk, celebrated for his performance in the West End production of the Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical, brings significant experience to the Manila stage. The beloved musical features music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the acclaimed duo behind the hit film musical “The Greatest Showman,” with a book by Steven Levenson.

Sonny Monaghan from the UK touring production will play Evan at select performances.

Also in the cast are Rebecca McKinnis as Heide Hansen, Zoe Athena as Zoe Murphy, Helen Anker as Cynthia Murphy, Hal Fowler as Larry Murphy, Rhys Hopkins as Connor Murphy, Tom Dickerson as Jared Kleinman, and Olivia-Faith Kamau as Alana Beck.

Rounding out the ensemble are Jake Halsey-Jones, Sheri Lineham, Joseph Peacock, Annie Southall, and Ashlyn Weekes. This impressive group boasts significant West End and UK tour credits, including major productions like “Hamilton,” “Sister Act,” and “Starlight Express.”

"We’ve assembled a fantastic cast, and we’re looking forward to seeing how audiences connect with their performances,” shares Carlos Candal, CEO of GMG Productions.

“Dear Evan Hansen” tells the compelling story of a 17-year-old introvert named Evan. A letter never meant to be seen, and a lie never meant to be told, spiral into a life he never dreamed he could have, offering him the one thing he’s always wanted: a chance to fit in.

As the show notes, the musical is "deeply personal and profoundly contemporary," exploring "life and how we live it."

Adam Penford directs this production, alongside Morgan Large, set, costumes, and co-video designer; Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, choreographer; Tom Marshall, sound designer; Ravi Deepres, co-video designer; Matt Smith, musical supervision; and MICHAEL BRADLEY, music director.

“Dear Evan Hansen” is presented by GMG Productions, with UnionBank of the Philippines as its official bank sponsor.

The lead producers include Nottingham Playhouse, Gavin Kalin Productions, and ATG Productions.

Photos: GMG Productions