DEAR EVAN HANSEN Announces Filipino Sign Language-Interpreted Performance

Manila, Philippines-- In a move that embodies the show's powerful message that "everyone deserves to be seen, heard, and understood," the Manila production of “Dear Evan Hansen” at The Theatre at Solaire will host a special Filipino Sign Language (FSL)-interpreted performance on Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025.

The performance is a collaboration with the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde, partnering with its Center for Education Advancement of the Deaf (CEAD) and the School of Deaf Education and Applied Studies (SDEAS-IEP), renowned institutions at the forefront of deaf education and FSL advocacy in the country.

A dedicated orchestra seating section, providing the clearest view of the interpreters, has been reserved for deaf and hard-of-hearing patrons and their companions. Ticket buyers can purchase these seats at a 20% discount; use the promo code ACCESSSEATS when booking at TicketWorld.

The standard PWD discount is also valid at physical TicketWorld outlets.

“At GMG Productions [the show’s presenter], we’ve always believed in the power of theater to connect, heal, and bring people together. ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ carries a deep message, one that reminds us that everyone deserves to be seen, heard, and understood,” says Carlos Candal, CEO.

“This is why we are proud to make this production more inclusive by offering an FSL-interpreted performance. By working closely with the Benilde FSL interpreting team, we are taking another meaningful step toward making theatre accessible to audiences of all abilities,” he adds.

“A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, and a life he never dreamed he could have. 17-year-old introvert Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to fit in. ‘Dear Evan Hansen,’ the musical, ‘deeply personal and profoundly contemporary, is about life and how we live it, ' its show notes say.

Featuring the book by Steven Levenson, the musical, with Tony, Olivier, and Grammy Award-winning score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, won four Tony Awards, including Best Musical, the Olivier Awards for Best New Musical, and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album.

Adam Penford directs the UK touring company. Morgan Large is the set and costume designer; Carrie-Anne Ingrouille is the choreographer; Matt Daw is the lighting designer; Tom Marshall is the sound designer; Ravi Deepres is the video designer; Matt Smith is the musical supervisor; Michael Bradley is the musical director; and Michelle Payne is the associate director.

Nottingham Playhouse, Gavin Kalin Productions, ATG Productions, and GMG Productions are the producing partners.

“Dear Evan Hansen” at The Theatre at Solaire closes on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. The production will transfer to the Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands, in Singapore, starting Oct. 30, 2025.