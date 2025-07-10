BURN THE FLOOR: Ballroom Dance Revolution

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



‘Burn the Floor,’ presented by GMG Productions, plays at the Theatre at Solaire until this Sunday, July 13, 2025.

Manila, Philippines—“Burn the Floor,” the Broadway and West End hit ballroom dance spectacle, is playing at the Theatre at Solaire this weekend. The show, which has wowed global audiences from at least 180 cities and performances on the Norwegian Cruise Line since 1999, blends the classic dance forms Waltz, Tango, and Foxtrot with the infectious rhythm and beat of Samba, Rumba, and Jive. A strong ensemble of dancers, two brilliant vocalists, and a live band bring the audience to their feet for an electrifying night at the theatre.

Gustavo Viglio, dance captain, and Lily Cornish, principal dancer, lead the ensemble, with whom BroadwayWorld had an exclusive sit-down interview.

Besides the principal dancers, a formidable ensemble of “dance rebels” includes Erika Attisano, Tyler Azzopardi, Ellie Beacock, Dylon Daniels, Marcella Daniels, Andrea De Angelis, Marco De Angelis, Alberto Faccio, Jorja Freeman, Igor Gutan, Sophie Holloway, Flaminia Iannone, Ivan Khlebutin, Leonardo Lini, Martin Ruvira, Mark Stefanoff, Jamie Valiente, and Nicole Wirt.

"This cast is electric. Each performer brings something unique with their technique, passion, and personality. Together they create an explosive chemistry on stage,” said Harley Medcalf, the show’s founder and producer.

Adding to the show's star power, many cast members are familiar faces from beloved television programs like the US and Australian editions of “Dancing with the Stars” and “Strictly Ballroom,” bringing a level of celebrity and proven talent to the stage.

Together with Medcalf, Jason Gilkison is the choreographer and director; Peta Roby is the executive producer, director, and choreographer.

Lily Cornish, Gustavo Viglio

Authenticity and Storytelling

For Viglio, “Burn the Floor” has been a unique artistic home and a deliberate shift away from competitive dancing.

Viglio, a staple in “Dancing with the Stars,” revealed, “The competition world was a little bit frustrating because I couldn't do what I wanted. I wanted to act, and I wanted to change steps. I wanted the freedom. And ‘Burn the Floor’ gave me that.”

The show changes constantly, adapting to evolving world trends and current relevance, keeping the cast’s performance fresh. “We can have the same step, but how we perform it is completely different. It’s all about storytelling,” Cornish said. Unlike traditional theatrical roles, the dancers in this live production are encouraged to embody their authentic selves on stage.

“In ‘Burn the Floor,’ I am myself, and we can be authentically ourselves on stage,” Cornish, who at 18 joined the production, believed so.

The Challenges

The show’s intricate choreography, complex lifts, demanding musicality, and ever-changing dance partners continuously push the cast to their limits. "Every performance is a new show, so we keep learning," Viglio explained. "It’s not like a typical Broadway musical that stays the same, structure-wise. The show constantly evolves to reflect a developing world and what resonates with audiences now, keeping our performances fresh and relevant."

Viglio and Cornish stressed that one of the most challenging dances to master is the Foxtrot. "You need to maintain a particular frame and 'be together with your partner' in a specific position for the entire dance," Cornish noted. "It's hard to make it look effortless, especially for non-dancers," Gustavo added. "It’s like learning how to fly."

Samba, Gustavo’s specialty, is also notoriously difficult, characterized by its "all-bouncy" movement that needs to be performed five times faster, despite the immense challenge of making it look effortless, especially to the untrained eye.

Gustavo finds tremendous joy in the demanding form: "I like to shake those hips!" he exclaimed.

On the other hand, Cornish was genuinely grateful for Gustavo’s guidance. "Dance has taught me so much about myself, and Gustavo helps me be myself on stage,” she said. "He's the most passionate I’ve ever danced with."

The Company

In 1999, “Burn the Floor” premiered at the Bournemouth International Centre, which was quickly followed by performances at the Royal Albert Hall in London and Radio City Hall in New York City. In 2009, the show opened at the Longacre Theatre on Broadway, which broke box office records within the run's first week. It has been to the West End thrice, with UK tours booked until 2026. Also, in an exclusive deal with the Norwegian Cruise Line, the show has been performed over 7,000 times in 11 years and has been seen by over five million people.

Beyond its impressive historic run and critical acclaim, “Burn the Floor” has undeniably sparked a revolution. It's a universal language of movement that transcends cultural divide, making it accessible and thrilling to audiences.

As Cornish aptly puts it, “Ballroom and Latin dance wouldn’t be where it is today without it.”

This enduring legacy makes “Burn the Floor” a must-see.

Photos: GMG Productions, Oliver Oliveros