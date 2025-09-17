ALAY KAY MARIA 2025 Comes to

 tracker
Alay kay Maria 2025 is coming to Ateneo de Manila. The performance is on 19 September. Since 1977, Dulaang Sibol of the Ateneo de Manila High School has been celebrating our Lady’s birthday through the Marian community concert Alay Kay Maria. 

For 48 years, we have been singing with our community, bringing choirs and musicians together to serenade our Mother. In Dulaang Sibol's 70th season, we return to this wonderful tradition.

Our guest performers include the Ateneo College Ministry Group; the AJHS, ASHS, and Ateneo College Glee Clubs; the ASHS Faculty Choir, Hangad Music Ministry, Bukas Palad Music Ministry, and Toto Sorioso.

Admission to the live event in Tanghalang Pagsanghan (Dulaang Sibol) is free.




