XANADU Comes to the State Theatre

From the runway to the roller rink, "RuPaul's Drag Race" season seven finalist, Ginger Minj, and season five winner, Jinkx Monsoon will roll into Easton to star in RWS Entertainment Group's National Tour of the Tony Award-nominated roller-skating smash hit musical, XANADU.

Presented at the State Theatre on Saturday, September 28 at 3:00PM , tickets for XANADU are on sale now! Tickets are $100 VIP/$79/$55/$39/$26 and can be purchased by visiting the State Theatre Box Office, 453 Northampton Street, Easton, by calling 1-800-999-STATE, 610.252.3132 or online at www.statetheatre.org. This is an Outside Promotor event. State Theatre member benefits do not apply.

XANADU, the hilarious roller-skating musical adventure, hailed as "the most fun you'll have on Broadway" (The New Yorker), returns in a national tour with some fierce new twists! XANADU follows the beautiful Greek muse Kira, as she journeys from the heavens of Mount Olympus to Venice Beach, circa 1980, on a quest to inspire scrappy artist-on-the-rise Sonny, to achieve the greatest artistic creation of all time - the first ROLLER DISCO! But when Kira stumbles into forbidden love with Sonny, a mere mortal, her salty sisters (RuPaul's Drag Race stars Ginger Minj and Jinkx Monsoon) take matters into their own hands.

Based on the 1980 cult film starring Olivia Newton-John, the Tony Award-nominated musical features a book by Douglas Carter Beane and an original hit score by pop-rock legends Jeff Lynne (Electric Light Orchestra) and John Farrar. This production will be directed by Alan Souza and choreographed by Maxx Reed. XANADU is a crowd-pleasing, feel-good bop of a Technicolor musical that has audiences jumping out of their seats in tongue-popping bliss! "If you can't beat 'em, slap on some roller skates and join 'em" (The New York Times).

"In determining the production for our first national tour, we felt the country could use a dose of humor. XANADU invites audiences to laugh and have a good time," said RWS CEO, Ryan Stana. "We also wanted to pick a show that allowed us to play with non-traditional casting and we are elated to showcase the amazing talents of Ginger Minj and Jinkx Monsoon." Catch these two hilarious queens on tour in XANADU!

For more information, visit www.XanaduTheTour.com





