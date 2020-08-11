World Premiere of David Lang's IN NATURE Now Available to Stream

IN NATURE is performed by The Crossing and Roots in the Sky.

The world premiere performance of David Lang's in nature, performed by GRAMMY-winning choir The Crossing and Montana-based choir Roots in the Sky on Saturday, August 1, 2020 is now available to stream in full.

Watch the world premiere of David Lang's in nature.

A co-presentation by Warren Miller Performing Arts Center (WMPAC) and The Crossing, the live performance featured 20 singers of The Crossing, recorded one at a time at the Icebox Project Space at CraneArts in Philadelphia, combined in real time with the live performances of four socially-distanced singers of Roots in the Sky (formerly the Aoide Chamber Singers, conducted by Andrew Major) on the stage of WMPAC in Big Sky, Montana. The backdrop for the entire production, conceived and conducted by Donald Nally, is a giant projection of the Gallatin River, which flows just feet away from WMPAC.

The work was specifically written as a hybrid of live and pre-filmed music observing the limitations presented by COVID-19. As such, the singers reached over the 2100 miles span between them to make a work of art together. in nature reflects The Crossing's commitment to their Montana summer home at WMPAC, led by its Executive Director, John Zirkle. The text, by Lang, is a series of reflections and thoughts of being in nature and the work both celebrates and marks the absence of nature during the pandemic.

