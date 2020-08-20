Wolf Performing Arts Center In Montgomery County, PA Announces New Leadership

Betsy Wolf Regn and Sarah Braverman Wittwer, two long-time Wolf PAC leaders, will be named Artistic Director and Managing Director respectively.

Wolf Performing Arts Center (Wolf PAC), located in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, is excited to announce that Betsy Wolf Regn and Sarah Braverman Wittwer, two long-time Wolf PAC leaders, will be named Artistic Director and Managing Director respectively, effectively September 1, 2020. They will be assuming leadership of the organization from award-winning educator and Wolf PAC founder Bobbi Wolf, who is stepping down as Executive Director.

"Wolf PAC will be led by two brilliant professionals who have been a part of the organization since the day we opened," said Wolf, a former educator in the Lower Merion School District who founded Wolf PAC in 2005. "Betsy and Sarah will oversee Wolf PAC and continue furthering our mission. I will forever be a part of Wolf PAC as it continues to be a vital part of our community and flourish."

Wolf PAC was established 15 years ago by Wolf as a non-profit organization that provides a safe community for young performers to develop confidence, character, and creativity. Through professionally staged productions, private lessons, classes, Summer Theatre Camp with experienced teaching artists, and programs specifically created to inspire reach, access, and diversity, Wolf Performing Arts Center puts children center stage. Both Wolf Regn and Braverman Wittwer are dedicated to continuing the Wolf PAC that families have come to love while implementing exciting new goals and visions for the future.

"Wolf PAC is so much a part of me; it has been from the start," noted Wolf Regn, who is Wolf's daughter. "I am humbled to be able to take the dream that I shaped with my mom, Bobbi, all those years ago and continue to dedicate my passion to this organization that I believe in so completely. We feel honored to help guide Wolf PAC into its next phase where we will be here-strong as ever-to serve our community."

"Wolf PAC is our family," added Braverman Wittwer. "I know that our organization is an agent for change, safety, growth, confidence, and community for our children and families. I know this firsthand, because it profoundly changed my life when I was a student here fifteen years ago, and it continues to have that same impact on me now as an adult dedicated to serving its mission."

Wolf Regn is an 11 year veteran of the Abington School District, where she taught English and Drama. A graduate of Muhlenberg College, Wolf Regn holds a B.A. in English Education and a M.A. in Education. During her time as a full-time staff member at Wolf PAC, she has served as Camp Director and oversees all of the organization's main stage productions. She also choreographs and directs Wolf PAC's 6th-12th grade performers.

Braverman Wittwer has performed professionally throughout the Philadelphia area, and holds a B.A. in Theatre from Franklin and Marshall College plus a certificate in nonprofit leadership. She first met Bobbi Wolf as a drama student at Bala Cynwyd Middle School, and returned as one of the first Wolf PAC students in 2005. Braverman Wittwer has served as Operations Director for Wolf PAC, overseeing the organization's day-to-day needs.

For more information on Wolf Performing Arts Center, visit wolfperformingartscenter.org.

