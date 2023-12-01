Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Awards

Voting is open through December 31st.
POPULAR
Voting is now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.
Winners will be announced in January!
Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever - with over double the nominees over the previous year. The Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
See a mistake? Please let us know here.
Videos
|Crumbs from the Table of Joy
Lantern Theater Company (11/09-12/17)
|Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol
Lantern Theater Company (12/02-12/27)
|Cirque Mechanics: Zephyr
Zellerbach Theatre (12/10-12/10)
|An Evening With Me
Rittenhouse Grill (12/11-5/20)
|The Princess Bride - An Inconceivable evening with Cary Elwes
Keswick Theatre (2/24-2/24)
|The Dinner Detective Comedy Mystery Dinner Show
The Dinner Detective Philadelphia (12/01-12/16)
|Cécile McLorin Salvant
Zellerbach Theatre (2/03-2/03)
|Malpaso Dance Company
Penn Live Arts (10/06-10/07)
|Mariana Sadovska: The Night is Just Beginning
Harold Prince Theatre (3/01-3/01)
|Classic Nutcracker
Miller Theater (12/15-12/17)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You