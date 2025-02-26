Viral Yiddish Singing Duo Will Make Philadelphia Premiere

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



After taking the internet by storm with their harmonic and jazz-infused takes on traditional Yiddish melodies, The Shvesters are making their Philly debut with a concert at the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History (The Weitzman) on March 26 during Women's History Month.

This popular event is already close to selling out the Museum's 200-seat Dell Theater and could be moved to a larger space to accommodate more attendees. While excerpts from the concert will be shared online as part of Secret Chord Concerts Season 2, nothing beats experiencing it live!

The Shvesters (Chava Levi and Polina Fradkin) are a new Yiddish vocal duo originally hailing from Detroit, Michigan. They gained a reputation on social media (130k Instagram followers) for their perfectly synchronized voices (and signature matching outfits) — and quickly captivated audiences the world over.

The Shvesters transform classic Yiddish melodies into sophisticated, contemporary harmonic jazz arrangements. Their refreshing take on Yiddish oldies (with tight harmonies, mouth trumpets, rhythmic grooves, and improvisational scatting) brings forth a breezy blend of playful swing hits and heart-tugging ballads.

The Secret Chord Concerts series offers audiences a unique opportunity to experience the depth and diversity of Jewish musical traditions. These concerts showcase celebrated Jewish musicians from around the world, highlighting a broad spectrum of styles, heritages, and histories. The series is recorded live at the Museum, creating an intimate atmosphere that connects performers and audiences in a meaningful way. Each episode, later released online, serves as a testament to the enduring influence of Jewish culture in music, aligning with The Weitzman's mission to celebrate and preserve the richness of the American Jewish experience.

Comments