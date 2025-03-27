Video: Jordan Dobson Performs 'Santa Cruz' from NIGHT SIDE SONGS at A.R.T.

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Watch a new music video of Broadway alum Jordan Dobson perform "Santa Cruz" from the musical theater experience Night Side Songs. The American Repertory Theater/Philadelphia Theatre Company’s world-premiere production runs at two venues in A.R.T.’s community. From March 27 – April 6, 2025, it runs at The Cambridge Masonic Temple, and from April 9 – 20, 2025, will perform at Hibernian Hall.

Night Side Songs is a communal music-theater experience performed for—and with—an intimate audience that celebrates the resilience of the human spirit. Inspired by American writer, philosopher, and cultural critic Susan Sontag’s observation that “illness is the night side of life,” this genre-breaking theatrical kaleidoscope with by Richard Rodgers Award recipients Daniel Lazour and Patrick Lazour (We Live in Cairo, Flap My Wings) and directed by Taibi Magar (We Live in Cairo, Macbeth In Stride) gives voices to doctors, patients, researchers, and caregivers. A folk-inspired score and interconnected stories spanning time and perspective take us on a journey through illness that brings us closer to life.

The A.R.T. cast of Night Side Songs includes Jordan Dobson (Hadestown and A Beautiful Noise on Broadway), Robi Hager (Spring Awakening and Bye Bye Birdie on Broadway, among others.), Brooke Ishibashi (Into the Woods on Broadway, Cambodian Rock Band at South Coast Rep), Jonathan Raviv (The Band’s Visit on Broadway, Here There Are Blueberries at NYTW, among others), and Mary Testa (Oklahoma! and Wicked on Broadway, among others).

The Lazours and Magar are joined on the creative team by scenic designer Matt Saunders (Daddy Off-Broadway), Costume Designer Jason A. Goodwin (Back to the Future on Broadway), lighting designer Amith Chandrashaker (Prayer for the French Republic Off-Broadway), and sound designer Justin Stasiw (Lempicka on Broadway). Alex Bechtel provides music direction and piano arrangements. Casting is by Taylor Williams, CSA. Elizabeth Emanuel is the production stage manager and Olivia McQuerry is the assistant stage manager.

