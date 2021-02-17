Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for SIN EATERS from Theatre Exile

The streaming production opens tonight and runs through February 28th

Feb. 17, 2021  

Theatre Exile's world-wide debut of Sin Eaters by Anna Moench follows Mary, one of the unseen people who scrub our social media feeds. The play examines how social media can transform perceptions of reality and of ourselves and those around us.

Sin Eaters will be available for streaming on smart TVs, computers, and tablets both during scheduled performances and with a new Video On-Demand option that allows viewers to watch based on their schedule; the VOD link will be valid for 48 hours from the time it is first viewed.

Previews of the show began last week, and you can check out a trailer of the production before you book your tickets.

Tickets are $25 and available for purchase at theatreexile.org.

Theatre Exile is a nonprofit theater company dedicated to enhancing the cultural experiences of Philadelphians through the staging of works that engage the imagination. We produce challenging plays that explore the complexities of the human condition and contain a sense of Philadelphia grit and passion. We strive to reach new theater audiences throughout the community by presenting both new works as well as established plays that are often reinterpreted in original ways. We believe in freedom of expression formulated through innovation, exploration and provocation. At the same time, we provide a safe and creative environment in which local artists can grow, experiment and find their own voice.


