Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center Celebrates St. Patrick's Week With Traditional Music, Film, And More

Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center offers an authentic Celtic musical experience this St. Patrick's Day with the family-based band, Cormorant's Fancy. The 7-member group will appear in West Chester for one show only on Friday, March 17 at 7:30PM.

This cross-generational performance will wow audiences with the instruments and sounds of Ireland, Scotland and the Celtic nations.Tickets are $22 in advance and $25 at the door. The show is performed in the intimate 2nd floor Univest Cabaret space. Audiences of a legal age will be encouraged to grab a pint from Mac's Foxhole Lounge in the lobby to bring upstairs for the show. On Monday, March 13th at 7PM, the Pulitzer Prize-winning book by Frank McCourt, Angela's Ashes, comes to life in the film of the same name. Screening will be on the A. Roy Smith Mainstage screen.Tickets to the film are just $5, and include free popcorn. Uptown! is located at 226 N. High Street. For more about this show, film screening, other concerts and upcoming events, visit uptownwestchester.org or call (610) 356-2787.

For one night only, Uptown! Is turning its jazz cabaret space into a pub. Audiences of all ages can enjoy the show named one of the "Top 20 Celtic Bands" by the Celtic and Irish music podcast. Cormorant's Fancy is the Folkemer clan - Margaret, Beth, Stephen, Allyson, and Joel joined by Ryan Kozak and Rickey Czar. With heritage in Ireland's County Down, Scotland, and Wales, Cormorant's Fancy propels audiences into the stirring music that is the Celtic tradition.

With Celtic music in their blood, Cormorant's Fancy uses traditional instruments and arrangements. Their compelling cross-generational lineup unites the past, present and future, and their music rings true leading them to be described as both "spellbinding" and "energetic." This will be an event for all-ages.

Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning memoir by Frank McCourt, Angela's Ashes was produced by the United States, the United Kingdom and Ireland. Born in Limerick, Frank McCourt defines what it means to overcome what has been delivered to you in the lottery of life, and we celebrate with him as he finally arrives as an adult in America to pursue his dream of becoming a writer. Directed by Alan Parker, and starring Emily Watson, Robert Carlyle and Joe Breen, the film offers a stunning soundtrack composed and conducted by John Williams, and features songs by Billie Holiday and Sinéad O'Connor.

Tickets to Cormorant's Fancy are $22 in advance and $25 at the door. Tickets to Angela's Ashes are $5. For more information about the music, dance, comedy, film and special events happening at Uptown, visit uptownwestchester.org and follow Uptown on Facebook and Instagram @UptownWC.