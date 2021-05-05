Three Shows Added To State Theatre Lineup This Fall

The State Theatre in Easton announces three new shows for the Fall of 2021. Tickets for these shows will go on sale to State Theatre Members immediately and to the public on Wednesday, May 12 at 10AM. During Members Only sales, there will be a 10-ticket limit per Member per performance.

State Theatre Memberships can be purchased at any time and begin at $75 for one year. Tickets and memberships can be purchased 24 hours a day at www.statetheatre.org. For questions or to purchase through the Box Office, phone calls can be placed during the temporary Box Office hours of Monday thru Friday 10AM to 3PM ( 610.252.3132). As of this time, the Box Office remains closed for in person purchasing.

The McCartney Years

Fri, Oct. 8, 2021 7:30 PM $35

Hailed by the original Beatles promoter as 'THE BEST ON THE SCENE', The McCartney Years is a period-true, technically stunning and explosive live concert show that performs the music of Paul McCartney spanning two decades from The Beatles to Wings. Songs include hits like Hey Jude, Jet, Let It Be, Band On The Run, The Long And Winding Road, Live And Let Die, Lady Madonna and many, many more, plus some of the deep cuts that McCartney wrote during the 1960's and 1970's; all performed to their original arrangements by a band that has entertained audiences worldwide and even has a personal accolade from former Paul McCartney & Wings Guitarist Denny Laine. Guaranteed that you will jump out of your seat to clap, sing and dance to the music by one of the most prolific artists of all time in this authentic, timeless live concert experience!

Haunted Illusions

Magic of David Caserta

Sat, Oct. 23, 2021 7 PM $22/$12 child

Treat your family to an evening of minda??blowing magic and comedy that gets the whole audience into the act. You'll be stunned and amazed as master illusionist David Caserta has people levitating, disappearing, and reappearing right before your eyes. You will witness

never before seen illusions that have been created just for this show. Families will thrill, laugh and possibly vanish from sight at a magic spectacular like no other. Watch the unbelievable happen! What better way to celebrate Halloween than with an incredible night of magic a?? at the Halloween spectacular Haunted Illusions! Get your tickets now, before they disappear.......

Sat, Nov. 13, 2021 7:30 PM $75 Gold Circle/$65/55

Since the release of his 2004 critically acclaimed CD When I Fall In Love, Chris Botti has become the largest-selling American instrumental artist. His success has crossed over to audiences usually reserved for pop music and his ongoing association with PBS has led to four #1 jazz albums, as well as multiple Gold, Platinum and Grammy Awards. Most recently, his latest album Impressions won the Grammy for Best Pop Instrumental. Performing worldwide and selling more than four million albums, he has found a form of creative expression that begins in jazz and expands beyond the limits of any single genre. With Impressions and the albums that preceded it, Chris Botti has thoroughly established himself as one of the important, innovative figures of the contemporary music world.