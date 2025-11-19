Theatre Exile's Production of JOB Extends Through Late November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



🎭 NEW! Pennsylvania Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pennsylvania & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

South Philadelphia-based theater company Theatre Exile will present the Philadelphia premiere of award-winning playwright Max Wolf Friedlich's psychological thriller JOB, directed by Producing Artistic Director Deborah Block. Due to overwhelming popular demand, the production is now extended through November 23, 2025. Tickets are available online now, and the run time is 90 minutes.

JOB is a gripping two-hander in which a therapist meets a patient, an ambitious Silicon Valley employee whose life has begun to unravel. What starts as a clinical exchange escalates into an intense battle of wits, exploring technology, identity, and the fragile boundaries between personal and professional life. Theatre Exile's Scott Greer stars as Loyd, delivering a commanding performance as a therapist whose calm exterior masks deep moral conflicts. Arianna Gayle portrays Jane with raw intensity, embodying a character wrestling with betrayal, uncertainty, and the challenges of a judgmental society. Together, Greer and Gayle, who was the understudy for the highly acclaimed New York City world premiere, create a dynamic and suspenseful energy that drives the psychological intensity of the production.

Max Wolf Friedlich's JOB has been praised for its sharp insight into modern work culture, ethical dilemmas, and human behavior.

The New York Production of JOB earned praise for its powerful dialogue, intense psychological tension, and exploration of the pressures of modern work culture. The New York Times wrote, “Though cleverly accomplished, the shift, as Jane turns the tables on Loyd's supposed probity, makes ‘Job' feel even more manipulative than other therapy-based psychological thrillers.”

Max Wolf Friedlich is known for his incisive explorations of human psychology, ethics, and the dilemmas of modern life. JOB exemplifies his ability to create intense, character-driven narratives that resonate with audiences. His work, including The Holes, Manger, Black Ice, and Sleepover, has been produced on Broadway and in regional theaters nationwide, earning him a reputation as a bold and innovative voice in American theater.

One of the city's most respected and decorated performers, Greer has built a career defined by emotional range and commanding stage presence. He has celebrated appearances at Theatre Exile, including The Whale, Rizzo, and The Motherf**ker With the Hat, and has earned acclaim at other leading regional theaters, including Every Brilliant Thing (Arden Theatre Company).

Arianna Gayle plays the patient, a young tech worker navigating the collapse of her professional and personal identity. Gayle brings depth and nuance to this challenging role, drawing on her experience as the understudy for the original Broadway production of JOB. Her prior experience with the role allows her to fully inhabit the character's psychological journey and emotional intensity. Gayle has established herself as a rising talent, appearing in numerous regional and off-Broadway productions. Her previous roles include Mayella Ewell in To Kill a Mockingbird (First National Tour), Rosalind in As You Like It (4th Wall Theatre Company), and Brutus in Julius Caesar (The Juilliard School).

“JOB thrives on its immediacy: two characters, one room, and the collision of worlds,” said Producing Artistic Director Deborah Block at Theatre Exile. “Scott Greer and Arianna Gayle are extraordinary artists at different stages of their careers, and their chemistry promises a thrilling production that will keep audiences leaning forward in their seats.”

With a dynamic creative team bringing every production element to life, Theatre Exile's JOB presents a compelling exploration of human ambition, morality, and the cost of choices. Set Designer Nick Embree crafted the office space to reflect the play's clinical and emotional landscapes. At the same time, Lighting Designer and Costume Designer Drew Billau shapes mood and character through light and air. Sound Designer Andrew Nelson adds texture to the environment, and Props Designer Nana Nimako ensures every detail heightens the narrative tension. This seamless collaboration between writing, performance, and design makes JOB a production poised to leave a lasting impression with its intensity and artistry.

With this production, Theatre Exile continues to present bold, contemporary works that challenge and engage audiences. The production entertains and prompts reflection on how we navigate pressure, ethics, and human connection in a rapidly evolving world.