Theaters Throughout The Greater Philadelphia Region To Dim Lights In Honor Of Carrie Gorn

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Thursday, February 6 at 7PM, regional theaters throughout the greater Philadelphia region will take part in a light dimming ceremony to honor the passing of Carrie Gorn, a longtime publicist and champion of arts and theater in Philadelphia, who died suddenly on January 29 at age 49.

The light dimming is the request and wish of Carrie's daughter, Rosie, who, just like her mother, has a fierce love for the performing arts and is an up-and-coming performer herself.

Gorn graduated from Lycoming College with a degree in Communications and went on to establish a career as a freelance Public Relations Consultant, where she served the Philadelphia area theater and arts community. She has worked with such theaters and organizations as Quintessence Theatre Group, Curio, EgoPo, Tribe of Fools, Wilma Theater, Philadelphia Theatre Company, People's Light, and countless others. She was passionate about theater in all its forms, and appreciated every aspect, from the box office staff to the producers.

Carrie is survived by her daughter Rosalind (Rosie), her husband Chad, her stepfather Tim McDermott, and her sisters Stacy Graves (nee McDermott) and Emily McDermott. She was also beloved by many aunts, uncles, cousins and devoted friends and clients.

To show their support, theaters across the Philadelphia region will be dimming their lights for a minute on February 6 at 7PM to honor Gorn, including the Arden Theatre Company, The Wilma Theater, Hedgerow Theatre, Philadelphia Theatre Company, Theatre Horizon, Theatre Exile, FringeArts, Quintessence Theatre Group at Sedgwick Theatre, and many others.

In addition, theaters that do not have marquees or a physical address will be sharing a Go Fund Me campaign that supports Rosie's college fund. The link for this can be found here.

A celebration of life is scheduled for Saturday, February 8, 2025, at Alleva Funeral Home (1724 E. Lancaster Ave., Paoli PA) from 12:30pm to 3pm. Sharing of memories will begin at 2:00pm.

Comments