Theater With a View Returns to Pottstown This August With THE GROWN-UPS

Theater with a View, Pottstown's professional outdoor theater company presenting modern works in a beautiful, multi-acre estate on the border of Chester and Montgomery Counties in Pennsylvania, is returning to live performances for the first time since August 2019 with the highly-anticipated regional premiere of one of New York's most talked about immersive theater experiences. In partnership with Brooklyn-based theatre company Nightdrive, Theater with a View will present THE GROWN-UPS, written by Skylar Fox and Simon Henriques and directed by Fox. The show, which takes place around a campfire, will play August 17-27, 2022 at the company's outdoor performance space at Sycamore Hill (481 Ebelhare Road, Pottstown, PA). All performances are at 7:30PM.

"We are thrilled to be back at Sycamore Hill with this inventive production, and we cannot wait for our beloved audiences to experience it for themselves," said Nina Covalesky, Executive Director and Founder of Theater with a View. "Nightdrive devised THE GROWN-UPS together and performed it in their Brooklyn backyard for a handful of audience members nightly during the height of the pandemic - when so much of live theatre was impossible. Its fun summer camp setting is a great fit for Theater with a View, and the play speaks cleverly to our society right now."

THE GROWN-UPS follows a group of camp counselors trying to mold the leaders of tomorrow when tomorrow is looking bleaker and bleaker. The show explores the traditions that change us, what it takes for us to change them, and how to change yourself when you're hopelessly, tragically not prepared for "this." Set outside around a live campfire, audience members will sit amongst the performers, making the production a truly immersive, intimate experience.

First produced by Nightdrive in July 2021, THE GROWN-UPS received wide critical acclaim, being named as one of Time Out New York's Top 10 Theater Productions of 2021. The Theater with a View production will be a transfer of Nightdrive's previous staging, featuring a cast that will be announced at a later date.

Named one of the top 11 theaters to visit on a cross-country roadtrip by TheaterMania, Theater with a View was launched in 2014 with the goal of providing an artistic home for the development and production of site-specific, environmental, and other non-traditional stagings of contemporary plays. Performances take place on the gorgeous Sycamore Hill estate in Pottstown, Pennsylvania, where audiences can enjoy rolling hills, gardens, and the sights and sounds of nature before and after each performance.

Tickets to THE GROWN-UPS are $35 per person and can be reserved by visiting theaterwithaview.com.