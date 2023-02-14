Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Strides Collective Announces 2023 Season Featuring a World Premiere & More

Limitless: Celebrating Queer Identity will be the second full season from the Collective, following a successful return to in-person programming last fall.

Feb. 14, 2023  

The Strides Collective, a nonprofit queer theatre company serving the greater Philadelphia area, has announced their 2023 season of artistic programming. Limitless: Celebrating Queer Identity will be the second full season from the Collective, following a successful return to in-person programming last fall.

"The theme for our 2023 season is born out of the discovery that queer theatre cannot be neatly defined," Founding Artistic Director Jonathan V. Edmondson shares. "We want to showcase the multiplicity of our experience through new works of theatre that challenge, inspire, and feature queerness in ways we have not seen onstage before."

To launch the season and to celebrate Pride Month, The Strides Collective will offer a one-night-only reading of bogfriends by jose sebastian alberdi. The June reading will be directed by Gauri Mangala, the Associate Artistic Director of the Collective. More information regarding performance space and casting will be announced this spring. Tickets will be available with a suggested donation.

The next offering of the season is the World Premiere production of Sister of Mine, a new queer play written by Kate McGungle and directed by Edmondson. The production will occur in September as a part of the Philadelphia Fringe Festival. More information regarding location, casting, and production staff will be announced early this summer.

Programming will conclude with the 2nd Annual Emerging Playwrights Program Reading Night in December, featuring selections from plays by 2023 Cohort Playwrights. The Program is a long-term new play development opportunity for emerging queer playwrights in the Mid-Atlantic region; chosen writers will receive artistic resources towards work on a full-length play. Applications will be accepted for the program until February 26th, and more information can be found on the Collective's website.

The Collective is honored to continue its mission after a successful year of programming in 2022: a World Premiere of the pigeon. at Christ Church Neighborhood House, and a successful Emerging Playwrights Program and Reading Night.

The Strides Collective is a non-profit theatre company established in Philadelphia and operated by member artists living across the greater Philadelphia region. Founded by Artistic Director Jonathan V. Edmondson in early 2020, the Collective produces and develops theatrical work by emerging playwrights that embraces the queer experience through authentic, modern, and innovative storytelling. Their work prioritizes the goal of normalizing the conversation about queer identity, creating a safe haven in which emerging artists can tell their stories and have the ability to express themselves without fear of judgment. The Strides Collective is a proud member of the Queer Theatre Alliance. Learn more at stridescollective.com.


