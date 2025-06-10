The Shawnee Playhouse Reveals Sensory-Friendly Performances For 2025 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Shawnee Playhouse, celebrating its forty-sixth season, will present several sensory-friendly performances for its 2025 show season. A sensory-friendly performance is a live show that has been modified to be more accessible and inclusive for individuals with sensory sensitivities. These musicals are designed to provide a welcoming and comfortable atmosphere, and are geared towards people with autism, learning disabilities, cognitive challenges, or other special needs. These thirty-minute, general admission shows are also perfect for younger children and individuals who might have difficulty sitting through an entire two-hour performance.

An inclusive show is a welcoming space for all patrons with or without neurodivergent needs. No patron will be asked to leave the performance due to sound, movement, or behaviors related to differing cognitive and developmental abilities. Each thirty-minute, general admission adapted musical, offered for only $5.00 per ticket, will take place in a judgement-free and inclusive environment, and will also offer a designated quiet and activity area within the theatre for patrons. These performances are designed so that theatre is accessible and available for all to enjoy and experience.

Audience members are welcome and encouraged to bring their own manipulatives, seat cushions, comfort objects, and extra support items to the show. Additionally, many sensory accommodations will be implemented during these particular musicals, including the use of adjusted lighting to be less dramatic, avoidance of the usage of spotlights on the audience, reduction of overall volume level of the show, and elimination of the usage of stage smoke or fog. During these special performances, the house lights will be left on, there will be ample space provided for patrons using mobility devices, and for their companions, and there will be allowances for more movement in the audience.

Sensory-Friendly Shows:

June 13th at 9:30AM: Disney's The Jungle Book KIDS!

June 22nd at 1:00PM: Cats

July 12th at 1:00PM: Beetlejuice Jr.

July 27 at 1:00PM: Grease

August 9th 9:30AM: Mean Girls Jr.

December 13th at 9:30AM: Winnie the Pooh's Christmas Carol

December 14th at 1:00PM: Shawnee's Christmas Spectacular

Tickets are $5.00 for each of these modified, inclusive performances.

