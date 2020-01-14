The Philadelphia Young Musicians Orchestra will Perform at The Temple Performing Arts Center

Taking the stage for the first time in the new year, The Philadelphia Young Musicians Orchestra (PYMO) will perform at The Temple Performing Arts Center, located at 1837 N. Broad Street in Philadelphia, on Saturday January 18, 2020 at 4 p.m.

An ensemble of the Philadelphia Youth Orchestra, the PYMO concert will feature a variety of classical music selections under their distinguished conductor and director, Kenneth Bean. Featured compositions will include Beethoven: Coriolan Overture, Haydn: Symphony No. 100 and Bizet: L'arlesienne: Suite No. 2.

PYMO is the educational offering of the Philadelphia Youth Orchestra (PYO) organization. It is a beginning- to intermediate-level full symphonic orchestra that provides most students with their first introduction to large orchestral playing.

PYMO is often the first full orchestral playing experience for the wind, brass, and percussion students. While some of the players matriculate from other PYO ensembles, like PRYSM, Tune Up Philly, or other string orchestra programs that offer ensemble experience, many of the students are new to the PYO organization. Through a repertoire including both arrangements and original masterworks, students are challenged to hone their talents for listening, blending, balancing, and making music within the full orchestral context. Principal players are also encouraged to develop leadership skills, and less-experienced players learn from their peers and PYO's acclaimed professional faculty. PYMO prepares its members for participation in Philadelphia Young Artists Orchestra - and, eventually, Philadelphia Youth Orchestra.

Bean is eager to assist in fostering the development of these talented young musicians. He said, "It is an honor to play a role in the growth of our students. Their dedication to music helps their personal development as they learn the discipline of practicing and playing with musical peers. I look forward to sharing this concert with those in attendance."

This is a free event; no tickets are required. For more information, please call 215-545-0502.

The renowned Philadelphia Youth Orchestra organization, now in its 80th season, is one of the nation's oldest and most respected community music education and youth orchestra performance programs. Training tomorrow's leaders, PYO provides talented young musicians from across the tri-state area with exceptional musical training. Students go on to excel in many diverse fields, and it is with pride that Philadelphia Youth Orchestra notes that many members of the prestigious Philadelphia Orchestra are alumni. For more information, please visit www.pyos.org.

The anchor group is the Philadelphia Youth Orchestra (PYO), conducted by President and Music Director Louis Scaglione, featuring 130 gifted instrumentalists who range in age from 14-21. Young musicians 12-18 years old are featured in PYO's companion ensemble, the Philadelphia Young Artists Orchestra (PYAO), which is led by Director and Conductor Maestra Rosalind Erwin, who is Music Director and Conductor of Drexel University Orchestra. Philadelphia Young Musicians Orchestra (PYMO), directed by Maestro Kenneth Bean, is a beginning to intermediate-level full symphonic orchestra that provides most students with their first introduction to large orchestral playing featuring students age 10-17 years old. Bravo Brass, directed by Curtis Institute of Music Dean, Paul Bryan, is an all-brass ensemble for promising middle and high-school instrumentalists. PRYSM (Philadelphia Region Youth String Music) and PRYSM Young Artists ensembles provide string large ensemble and sectional master class instruction for beginning and intermediate musicians ages 6-14. The director and conductor of PRYSM is Gloria DePasquale, cellist with The Philadelphia Orchestra, and conductor of PRYSM Young Artists is Andrea Weber. Tune Up Philly (TUP) is PYO's after-school music program, directed by Paul Smith, that focuses on creating and inspiring true community by providing children in under- resourced communities with invaluable opportunities to learn and perform a differentiated orchestral music curriculum.





