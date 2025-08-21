The Philadelphia Marketplace Returns To Dilworth Park This September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Philadelphia Marketplace will return to Dilworth Park every Friday and Saturday from September 5 through September 27, 2025. Presented by the makers of Christmas Village in partnership with the Center City District, the marketplace will showcase a rotating lineup of local artisans, small businesses, and makers from the Philadelphia region and the greater tri-state area. Up to 20 vendors will be featured each weekend, offering everything from handmade jewelry, art, and clothing to candles, soaps, fragrances, home goods, snacks, and lifestyle essentials.

This year’s vendors will include popular returning merchants such as Fairy Greens, Kurious Stitches, Moss and Canvas, Lily Lough Jewelry, and Candaces Canvasses, alongside new participants like Aura Adornments, BK Ceramics, Black and Planted, Caroleen J. Ceramics, Cutie Pies Jewelry, Classy Wreath Boutique, Craftopia Boutique, For the City, Harleysville Beekeeper, Hooked by Tammy, Joiful Bee, Lila n' Berry, Mintandbeige, Mom and Pop Shop, Mount Airy Candle Co., Petal to the Metal Decor, PhillySHARED, StorebyElif US, The Hedge Empress, and The Nail Fyles. Vendors will rotate throughout the month, ensuring a fresh and distinctive shopping experience each weekend.

“The Philadelphia Marketplace is a fantastic way to enjoy the last weeks of summer and early fall while discovering incredible local creativity right in the heart of Center City,” said organizer Thomas Bauer. “Each season, we welcome a vibrant mix of small businesses and makers from across the tri-state area, offering visitors something new to explore every weekend.”

The Philadelphia Marketplace will be held at Dilworth Park (1 S 15th St, Philadelphia, PA 19102) on Fridays and Saturdays, September 5–27, 2025, from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. For more information, vendor applications, or discounted visitor parking, visit www.madeinphila.com. Visitors can also follow @philaholidays on Instagram and @madeinphila on Facebook for updates.

The event is part of a series of seasonal markets produced by the Center City District and Made in Philadelphia. Upcoming events include the Made in Philadelphia Fall Market Weekend (October 10–12, 2025) and the Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market, opening November 14, 2025.