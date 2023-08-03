The Naked Stark Brings FALLING UP to Cannonball Festival

Performances are on September 2nd, 8th, and 14th.

By: Aug. 03, 2023

Falling Up, The Naked Stark's new collaborative dance work will be presented during Cannonball Festival on September 2nd, 8th, and 14th. The interdisciplinary piece features a unique and shiftable set created in collaboration with Evan Dawson, a sound score created in collaboration with Lee Clarke, and short films created by Amalia Colón-Nava.

The whimsical, beautiful, and bizarre illusions in Falling Up invite performers and audience alike to adjust what is possible and collectively imagine each new reality as it emerges. Creators / performers Amalia Colón-Nava, Chloe Marie, Harlee Trautman, Katherine Kiefer Stark, Marcie Mamura, and Meredith Stapleton bound into the air, spill through space, and float and crash off a wall that has become the floor.

This work emerged through our practice of collective imagination - we create new realities that we can all inhabit, that offer each of us belonging, moving through discomfort, making mistakes, embracing effort. We disorient and reorient ourselves and the audience as we attempt to hold different realities together.

Step into Falling Up and immerse yourself in the imaginative effort of turning the world anew, again and again and again.

Tickets to Falling Up are available August 8th at FringeArts Click Here. General admission is $25; Supporter tickets are $50; and Pay-What-You-Can options available too. More information on The Naked Stark can be found at thenakedstark.com. Instagram @thenakedstark.


Recommended For You