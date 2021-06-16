The Media Theatre is Seeking Teens for Summer Camp Production of FREAKY FRIDAY: THE MUSICAL

The Media Theatre has openings for its summer teen camp production of "Freaky Friday: The Musical". Every summer, the theatre offers a professional performance opportunity to teens in the Delaware County area. Freaky Friday will be a four week intensive that is perfect for teens who want to prepare for college performing arts programs or want to build better communication skills.

For 14 years The Summer Teen Camp has been a pillar of The Media Theatre, providing professional grade performances that stand beside the regular season. The camp has been a starting point for many successful alumni who have gone on to study performing arts at the nations top colleges and universities.

Freaky Friday Synopsis:

An adaptation of the classic novel and beloved films, Freaky Friday follows teenager

Ellie Blake and her mother, Katherine, on the weirdest, strangest, craziest, freakiest day

of their whole lives. Try as they might, Katherine and Ellie just can't seem to understand

each other: Ellie wants her mom to stop trying to change her, while Katherine wants her

daughter to be the best version of herself that she can be. On a fateful Friday, the day

before Katherine's wedding, something magical occurs when mother and daughter

swap bodies. Now, both will have toa??literallya??spend a day walking in each other's

shoes, learning about each other and the struggles each goes through and forging a

new mother-daughter relationship in this hilarious, energetic, and moving musical

comedy.

The Media Theatre will do everything possible, according to CDC and PA guidelines to

ensure the theatre is a 'safe' space for all involved. Their stage will be prepped and

disinfected, eight shields for business operation (including at the camp concession

stand), and a supply of face masks. They will also have sanitizing stations set up around

the theatre.

The program will run for four weeks. Rehearsals will be Monday to Friday: JULY 26

to AUGUST 11, Tuesday AUGUST 10 at 5PM TO 9PM-TECH; Wednesday AUGUST

11 at 5PM TO 9PM-FINAL DRESS. Performances will be on weekends, AUGUST 12,

13, 14, 19, 21 At 7 with 2PM matinees on the 14th and 21st.

For more information please call (610) 891- 0100 or go to www.mediatheatre.org

to register now!