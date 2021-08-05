The Media Theatre Presents FREAKY FRIDAY

The Media Theatre is finally open to the public. Starting things off with a teen production of "Freaky Friday: The Musical".

An adaptation of the classic novel and beloved films, Freaky Friday follows teenager Ellie Blake and her mother, Katherine, on the freakiest day of their lives. Katherine and Ellie just can't seem to understand each other. On a fateful Friday, the day before Katherine's wedding, something magical occurs when mother and daughter swap bodies. Now, both have to figure out how to walk in each other's shoes in this energetic and moving Musical Comedy.

Josie Intham, of Media, stars as Katherine and Nailah Sweeting, of Wallingford, stars as Ellie. Greyson Heneks (Springfield) and Preston Newton (Glen Mills) will be sharing the role of younger brother Fletcher. Tyler Motlasz, of Folsom, plays the role of Adam, Ellie's high school crush. Teaching Artist Owen Mannion (Broomall) will play the role of Mike, Katerine's fiance and Dr. Ehrin, Ellie's guidance counselor. Isabelle Derry (Kennett Square) Zoë Nesbitt (Drexel Hill), Lila Bea Hannon (Media), Lilly Jo Shelkin (Springfield), Elliot Behrens (West Chester), Matthew Adams (Broomall), and Paulina Malloy (Media), complete the rest of the cast playing various roles throughout the show.

This production is Directed and Choreographed by Christian Ryan. Owen Mannion will also serve as Assistant Director.

This ensemble of teens cannot wait to perform for live audiences once again! "Freaky Friday: The Musical" Runs August 13-21 at The Media Theatre. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for children. Tickets can be purchased online at www.mediatheatre.org or over the phone at (610) 891-0100.